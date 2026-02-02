EIB Group: NPTF Executive Secretary Applauds Bright Echefu’s Indigenous Tech Solutions for National Security

Abuja, Nigeria — The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF), Mohammed Sheidu, has paid a strategic visit to the facilities of EIB Group in Abuja, reinforcing efforts to deepen collaboration between security agencies and private sector innovators advancing national security and development.

Leading a high-level delegation, Sheidu toured the Group’s facilities in Kuje and Idu. The delegation was received by the Chairman of EIB Group, Dr Bright Echefu, alongside senior executives of the conglomerate.

Dr Echefu personally led the visitors through the Group’s expansive operational hubs, showcasing indigenous technologies and solutions designed to support security, intelligence gathering, and national development initiatives.

During the tour, the delegation observed the advanced security and surveillance operations of EiB Stratoc, as well as forensic and data intelligence services provided by Giga Forensics, which support investigative and evidence-based policing. The team also visited Briech UAS, where engineers demonstrated the design, manufacturing, and deployment of surveillance and payload drones used for reconnaissance, monitoring, and operational support.

The officials further toured Poctova, EIB Group’s fashion and protective-wear subsidiary, which produces ballistic protective gear alongside ready-to-wear apparel. In addition, the delegation inspected the Group’s media and communications infrastructure, highlighting its capacity for technology-driven content production and strategic communication services.

Speaking during the visit, the Executive Secretary commended Dr Bright Echefu and his team for developing world-class, locally owned technology solutions, describing the facilities as “highly impressive.” He emphasized the importance of leveraging indigenous innovations to strengthen policing and internal security operations.

He noted that the Nigeria Police Trust Fund would explore avenues for deeper engagement with EIB Group and revealed plans for a follow-up visit aimed at conducting a more comprehensive assessment of the Group’s technological capabilities.

“I am impressed by the scale, sophistication, and professionalism of the operations here. There is enormous potential for collaboration that can significantly enhance law enforcement capacity in Nigeria,” Sheidu said.

The visit concluded with interactive sessions between representatives of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund and EIB Group’s management team, focusing on strategic partnerships, capacity development, and long-term cooperation to improve security delivery and national development outcomes.

Under the leadership of Dr Bright Echefu, EIB Group has continued to expand its footprint in security technology, aerospace systems, forensic intelligence, protective equipment, and media communications, positioning itself as one of Nigeria’s leading indigenous innovation hubs.