CVR: INEC Commences Rotation of Voter Enrollment Devices in Osun

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced rotation of Voter Enrollment Devices (IVEDs) across all the wards in Osun State as part of its second phase of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Dr Mutiu Agboke, in a statement in Osogbo on Monday, said that the exercise was designed to bring voter registration closer to eligible citizens at the ward level.

Agboke said that the move would enhance access, inclusiveness and participation of the electorate in the electoral process.

“Under this arrangement, the IVEDs will be rotated across all wards within each local government areas.

“This is to enable eligible registrants to conveniently register for the Permanent Voter Card (PVCs) and carry out other approved voter registration services,” he said.

According to him, the rotation exercise will run for a period of 50 days, beginning from February 2 and ending on April 10.

The REC urged all eligible voters to take full advantage of the opportunity by visiting designated registration centres in their respective wards within the stipulated period.

For public information, transparency and effective monitoring, he said that detailed rotation schedule of the IVEDs on a local government basis would be made available to the public.

Agboke reassured the people of the state of the commission’s unwavering commitment to a credible, inclusive and accessible voter registration process.

He solicited for the support of all stakeholders to ensure the success of the exercise. (NAN)