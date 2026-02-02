2027: Katsina APC Stakeholders Endorse Tinubu, Radda for Second Term

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Concerned stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina State on Monday endorsed Governor Dikko Umaru Radda and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for second four-year term in office.

They said the endorsement followed a collective assessment of their leadership records, performance in office and commitment to governance despite prevailing challenges.

Declaring their support at a large gathering held at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Katsina, the Leader of the concerned APC stakeholders, Senator Ibrahim Ida, described President Tinubu and Governor Radda as courageous, visionary and people-focused.

The group praised Governor Radda for what they described as bold handling of security and development issues, as well as measurable progress in education, healthcare and infrastructure.

According to the group, another term would allow the governor to consolidate ongoing reforms and expand development programmes across the state.

“We endorse these leaders because they have demonstrated accountability, transparency and a deep understanding of their people’s needs. We call on the Katsina State people, and indeed all Nigerians, to rally behind these visionary leaders who have shown that they can lead and unify the people with sincerity, courage, and conviction.

“We believe another term for each will lead to a brighter future for Katsina State, and a prosperous, equitable, and harmonious future for Nigeria,” the group declared.

They also commended President Tinubu for providing strong and inclusive national leadership, noting his role in navigating complex economic and governance challenges.

The concerned APC stakeholders called on party members and the general public to rally behind both leaders, expressing confidence that a renewed mandate would bring greater stability and prosperity to Katsina State and Nigeria at large.