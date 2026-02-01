Scheduled Visa Services Uninterrupted as US Mission Halts Updates Amid Funding Lapse

The United States Mission in Nigeria has announced the temporary suspension of regular updates on its official X account due to a lapse in government appropriations, while assuring that passport and visa services will continue as the situation permits.

The Mission announced this yesterday in a post on its verified X handle, @USinNigeria.

According to the statement, the account will not be updated regularly until full operations resume, except for urgent safety and security information that may be necessary for the public.

“Due to the lapse in appropriations, this account will not be updated regularly until full operations resume, except for urgent safety and security information,” the post read.

Despite the funding challenges, the Mission clarified that scheduled passport and visa services in the United States and at US embassies and consulates overseas would continue, depending on how the situation unfolds.

“At this time, scheduled passport and visa services in the United States and at US Embassies and Consulates overseas will continue during the lapse in appropriations as the situation permits,” the Mission stated.

The US Mission also noted that further updates would only be provided once full operations resume, except in cases involving urgent safety or security matters.

It advised the public seeking information on services and operating status to visit the official U.S. travel website.