  • Sunday, 1st February, 2026

Scheduled Visa Services Uninterrupted as US Mission Halts Updates Amid Funding Lapse

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

The United States Mission in Nigeria has announced the temporary suspension of regular updates on its official X account due to a lapse in government appropriations, while assuring that passport and visa services will continue as the situation permits.

The Mission announced this yesterday in a post on its verified X handle, @USinNigeria.

According to the statement, the account will not be updated regularly until full operations resume, except for urgent safety and security information that may be necessary for the public.

“Due to the lapse in appropriations, this account will not be updated regularly until full operations resume, except for urgent safety and security information,” the post read.

Despite the funding challenges, the Mission clarified that scheduled passport and visa services in the United States and at US embassies and consulates overseas would continue, depending on how the situation unfolds.

“At this time, scheduled passport and visa services in the United States and at US Embassies and Consulates overseas will continue during the lapse in appropriations as the situation permits,” the Mission stated.

The US Mission also noted that further updates would only be provided once full operations resume, except in cases involving urgent safety or security matters.

It advised the public seeking information on services and operating status to visit the official U.S. travel website.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.