ON THE PATH OF DIALOGUE

Governor Oborevwori’s leadership reflects a genuine desire to carry everyone along, writes

DAVID OGHENE

In Nigerian politics, party cohesion is often more difficult to achieve than electoral victory. Factionalism, failed ambitions, and age-long grievances have broken many promising political movements long before they could mature into effective platforms for governance. Against this backdrop, the recent commendation of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori by the APC Delta Mandate is a powerful testament to a style of leadership that places unity above ego and collective progress above personal triumph.

Governor Oborevwori’s leadership in Delta State has steadily emerged as an example of how political maturity can transform a party’s internal dynamics and restore confidence among stakeholders. The stakeholders’ meeting recently convened under his watch, described by the APC Delta Mandate as timely and strategic, was not just another gathering of party elites. It was a deliberate intervention aimed at healing old wounds, strengthening internal cohesion, and repositioning the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a credible, united force in Delta State.

What distinguishes Oborevwori’s approach is his clear understanding that political strength flows from inclusion. In a political environment often characterised by winner-takes-all mentalities, the governor has chosen a different path, anchored on dialogue, humility, and mutual respect. According to the APC Delta Mandate, the governor’s consistent emphasis on unity and collective interest resonated across the political spectrum, from seasoned party leaders to grassroots members. This resonance is not accidental; it is the product of a leadership philosophy that recognises that no party can grow by alienating its own base.

The statement jointly signed by Hon. Isaac Anwuzia and Olorogun Jaro Egbo captures this reality succinctly. They described the stakeholders’ meeting as a reflection of Governor Oborevwori’s political wisdom and genuine desire to carry everyone along. In a state as politically diverse and competitive as Delta, such a disposition is not merely admirable, it is essential. The APC’s renewed sense of purpose in the state is closely tied to the governor’s ability to harmonise differing interests without suppressing dissenting voices.

This is where Oborevwori’s leadership rises above routine political management and enters the realm of statesmanship. True leadership, as the APC Delta Mandate rightly observed, is anchored on service. It requires listening, engaging, and sometimes yielding for the greater good. Under Oborevwori’s watch, the APC in Delta State has reportedly experienced improved internal harmony and renewed confidence. These are not abstract achievements; they translate into better organisation, clearer messaging, and stronger mobilisation at the grassroots.

Political parties are living organisms. When neglected, they decay; when nurtured, they flourish. Governor Oborevwori appears to understand this instinctively. By fostering an atmosphere where differing views are accommodated and harmonised, he has helped to heal divisions that once threatened the party’s cohesion. This inclusive posture has energised the grassroots, many of whom had grown weary of internal wrangling and power struggles. For them, the governor’s message is simple but powerful: the party belongs to everyone, and its success depends on collective responsibility.

It is also significant that the APC Delta Mandate’s commendation emphasised the governor’s humility. In Nigerian politics, humility is often mistaken for weakness. Yet, Oborevwori’s experience demonstrates the opposite. His willingness to engage, consult, and build consensus has strengthened his authority rather than diminished it. By leading through persuasion instead of imposition, he has cultivated loyalty that is deeper and more sustainable than fear-driven allegiance.

The implications of this leadership style extend beyond party politics. A united party is better positioned to articulate policies, support governance initiatives, and ultimately serve the people more effectively. When internal conflicts are minimised, attention can shift to development, service delivery, and meaningful engagement with citizens. In this sense, Oborevwori’s efforts to strengthen the APC are not just about political advantage; they are about creating a stable platform for governance and progress in Delta State.

The APC Delta Mandate’s reaffirmation of support for the governor is therefore both an endorsement and a call to action. By urging party members at all levels to embrace unity, discipline, and collective responsibility, the group underscores the fact that leadership alone cannot sustain cohesion. It requires followership that is equally committed to the ideals of progress and service. Governor Oborevwori has set the tone; it is now up to stakeholders to internalise and replicate this ethos across party structures.

There is also a broader lesson here for Nigeria’s political culture. At a time when politics is increasingly polarised and transactional, examples of inclusive leadership deserve amplification. Governor Oborevwori’s approach challenges the notion that political success must come at the expense of others. Instead, it suggests that enduring influence is built by bringing people together, not pushing them aside.

As Delta State looks toward future political engagements, the groundwork being laid today will matter. A party that speaks with one voice, as the APC Delta Mandate observed, is better equipped to navigate electoral contests and policy debates. More importantly, it is better positioned to earn the trust of the electorate. Unity within is often the first step toward credibility without.

In the final analysis, the praise heaped on Sheriff Oborevwori by the APC Delta Mandate is not mere flattery; it is recognition earned through deliberate, consistent action. By prioritising unity, fostering dialogue, and leading with humility, the governor has begun to rewrite the narrative of party politics in Delta State. His leadership reminds us that politics, at its best, is not about domination but about service—service to party, to people, and to the shared vision of progress.

If the current trajectory is sustained, the APC in Delta State may well become a study in how inclusive leadership can transform internal challenges into collective strength. And at the centre of that transformation stands Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, leading not by force of personality, but by the quieter, more enduring power of trust.

Oghene writes from Asaba