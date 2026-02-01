ON THE ABORTED COUP ATTEMPT

Despite lapses, Nigeria is better off with democratic governance

After weeks of denial and stonewalling, the military high command has finally confirmed reports of a foiled attempt to topple the administration of President Bola Tinubu. In a statement released by the Director of Defence Information, Major-General Samaila Uba, findings of their investigation identified “a number of the officers with allegations of plotting to overthrow the government.” Although the management of information on this matter has been anything but salutary, our national history makes it imperative that we treat acts of mutiny, armed insurrection, revolt and coup attempts with all seriousness. In a democracy, there is no room for unconstitutional acquisitions of power or any conduct “inconsistent with the ethics, values and professional standards required of members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.”

As we stated when the news first broke, ⁠Nigeria has a long nasty memory of undemocratic rule which ought to make the word ‘coup’ singularly ugly in our political discourse. While reminding the public that in October 2025, Defence Headquarters had announced the arrest of 16 officers accused of indiscipline and violations of military codes, Defence authorities have promised that “those with cases to answer will be formally arraigned before appropriate military judicial panel to face trial in accordance with the Armed Forces Act and other applicable service regulations.”

Military personnel who deviate into dangerous acts bordering on treason must understand the full consequences and brace up for them. But we must caution that there be factual parameters in investigating and punishing offenders in the alleged coup attempt. The Tinubu administration must also avoid the temptation to politicise the issue. There is a dividing line between genuine and legitimate opposition to the incumbent administration’s policies and plain acts of professional misconduct among the rank and file of the armed services.

What is at stake most crucially is the plight and future of civil rule, especially in a continent where economic stagnation, jihadist insurgency, bad politics and disastrous governance have quickened the pressure towards military dictatorships. The wave of recent unrest and coups in some African countries enlarges the red flag in Nigeria even further. At about the time the ‘coup’ was first reported online last October, an elite unit of the Madagascar armed forces had just overthrown the government of President Andry Rajoelina, following weeks of civil protest. Before then, there had been military takeover of government in some countries within the subregion notably Niger, Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, and Guinea. That was what heightened concerns when reports of a coup attempt in Nigeria first surfaced.

As things stand in Nigeria today, a military intervention would not only undermine the gains of the past 26 years but could also jeopardise the country’s future as was witnessed in the past. It is therefore important to remind ambitious military officers that such adventure is an aberration, and that democracy has come to stay as a global form of governance. The military must not distract from its current focus which is to defeat the Boko Haram/ISWAP insurgencies and win the war against banditry, militancy and other criminalities that are confronting the nation today, and impeding our development.

However, beyond bringing the culprits to justice, the current administration must also refocus attention on the welfare of citizens. Even when military coups offer no solution to political problems, the ultimate lesson is for leaders to be more accountable to the people. And for the military, information concerning the coup story must be carefully managed in a manner that does not encourage fear of insecurity or portray the state as unstable.

Finally, the military high command must impress its officers on the need to be wary of civilians and politicians who may come to induce or encourage them into any unconstitutional acts. Officers must be warned of the consequences of their actions and advised to place the country before any personal interest. We also call on the federal government to sustain the funding of the military to enhance its professionalism by the acquisition of modern platforms and equipment required for their operations and continuous training. This is to keep our military busy to discharge their constitutional roles.