Katsina Trains Climate Officers on Adaptation, Mitigation Strategies

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government has commenced a two-day capacity-building workshop to strengthen climate change adaptation, mitigation and resilience efforts across the state’s 34 local government areas.

The training, organised by the Katsina State Development Management Board (KSDMB), is held at Tahir Guest Palace, Katsina, and targets Climate Change desk officers from all the 34 local councils.

It is designed to equip the climate change desk officers to effectively plan, coordinate and implement climate-resilient initiatives at the grassroots.

Speaking at the opening session, the Executive Secretary of KSDMB, Mustapha Shehu, underscored the urgency of adopting a community-driven approach to tackling climate change in the state.

He said sustainable climate action must be anchored on the local level through continuous capacity-building, multi-sectoral collaboration, policy review and deliberate youth inclusion.

He stated that climate change poses not only environmental risks but also serious developmental challenges that demand coordinated planning, evidence-based decision-making and active participation of local governments.

“Climate change is not merely an environmental issue; it is a development challenge that requires strong institutional response and grassroots ownership,” Shehu said.

He emphasised the critical role of young people in driving climate resilience, describing them as innovators and long-term custodians of sustainable development.

He noted that empowering youths would accelerate the state’s transition to climate-smart practices and resilient communities.

Shehu explained that participants are being trained on practical tools such as climate risk assessment, vulnerability mapping, community-based adaptation frameworks and strategies for mainstreaming climate action into local government development plans.

He added that the workshop aligns with the development vision of Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, whose administration, he said, places a premium on sustainable environmental management and climate-smart agriculture.

He noted that the initiative reflects the government’s recognition of local governments as key drivers of climate-resilient development, stressing that empowering frontline officers is crucial for translating policies into tangible outcomes at the community level.

According to him, the training is also in line with KSDMB’s broader mandate of strengthening institutional capacity for effective development planning and implementation across Katsina State.

The workshop, he said, further underscores the state government’s proactive and forward-looking approach to climate governance and sustainable development, as it continues to position Katsina to better respond to the growing impacts of climate change.