Just In: Terrorists Raid Niger Community, Burn Church, Police Station

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Terrorists in the early hours of Sunday invaded Agwara town in Agwara local government area of Niger State during which the police station in the town and the United African Missionary Church (UMCA) were burnt.

The terrorists also kidnapped several villagers and made away with foodstuff.

However, as at the time of filing this report no one has been reported killed.

According to eyewitnesses, the terrorists invaded the town at about 2am and first parked their motorcycles outside the town before trekking into the town.

Their first port of call was the police station which they sprayed with petrol and set it on fire after sacking the few policemen on duty.

The eyewitnesses said because of the large number of the invaders, the policemen could not confront them, making them to run for their lives.

The eyewitnesses could not say if any item was taken away from the police station.

It was said that from the police station located outside the town the terrorists moved into the town and burnt down the UMCA church.

They were said to have put together the benches in the church, sprayed them with petrol before setting the church on fire.

ThISDAY learnt that the few people that held end of month vigil before the arrival of the terrorists ran away for the safety of their lives.

There is now commotion in the town because several villagers ran into the bush for safety.

A Reverend in the Church, Reverend Yakubu Yohanna, contacted on phone confirmed the incident, saying, “we are just coming back into the town from our hiding places.”

Reverend Yohanna confirmed that so far no life has been lost but we are waiting for our people to come out from hiding.

Efforts to get police confirmation so far proved abortive.

Agwara is the local government from where 230 teachers, pupils and students were abducted at Papiri town last year before the Federal Government rescued them.

More details later.