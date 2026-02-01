Insecurity: Southern Kaduna Clerics Seek Release of Abducted Worshippers, Protection of Worship Centres

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Christian leaders in Southern Kaduna have called on the state government, security agencies, and local communities to take urgent steps to protect worship centres and secure the release of abducted worshippers, warning that affected families were experiencing deepening trauma.

The call was made yesterday by the Chairman of Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders, Dr. Emmanuel Kure, during the 2026 Southern Kaduna Prayer Summit held at the Kafanchan New Township Stadium. The summit was themed: “Worship His Majesty.”

Kure said the gathering was not only a spiritual exercise but also an opportunity to appeal for swift government intervention, expressing concern over the lack of visible progress weeks after recent abductions.

“It has been almost two weeks, and nobody has been released. In other cases, early government intervention often leads to the quick release of victims, but here, there has been no movement,” Kure said.

While thanking God that no deaths have been confirmed among the abducted worshippers, he highlighted the emotional and psychological trauma faced by families, noting that even journalists covering the incidents were moved to tears.

He added that young children in affected communities were particularly impacted.

Addressing ransom demands, Kure said rural communities and farmers lacked the capacity to meet the requested amounts.

“There is no farmer in Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, or Sokoto who can raise ₦50 million or ₦80 million in the present economic climate. These ransom demands are destroying our rural communities,” he said.

The cleric urged the Kaduna State Government to honour prior assurances of action, warning that delays only worsen victims’ suffering and erode public confidence in security institutions. He also called on communities to strengthen local protection for places of worship.

“Our holy places must remain sacred. Christians and Muslims alike must rise to ensure that our places of worship are protected.

“If government resources are stretched, communities must remain vigilant and coordinate with security agencies to prevent further attacks,” Kure said.

Speaking after the cleric’s address, a member of the House of Representatives for Jema’a/Sanga Federal Constituency, Dan Amos, urged Christians and religious leaders in Southern Kaduna to intensify prayers for Nigeria’s peace, stability, and development, especially as the country approaches another election cycle.

Amos, who spoke shortly after a special prayer session held in their honour, commended the government’s efforts to improve critical sectors, such as electricity supply, noting that stable power would enhance industrial growth and attract investors to Kaduna State and Southern Kaduna.

He emphasised that sustainable development requires patience, consistency, and divine guidance.

“Development is not today, tomorrow, or the next day. With commitment, consistency, and the guidance of God, we will surely get there,” he said.

The lawmaker urged bishops and Christian leaders to continue praying for Nigeria and its leaders, describing prayer as a vital tool for national transformation.

He also highlighted Nigeria’s vast human and natural resources, noting that the country has the potential to become one of the world’s leading nations if unity and effective leadership are sustained.

On the ongoing constitutional amendment process, Amos said lawmakers were nearing the conclusion of the current round of amendments, with a focus on protecting citizens’ interests and strengthening national cohesion.