Insecurity: Again, Troops of Nigerian Army Neutralise over 150 Terrorists in Kwara Forests

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Troops of 22 Armoured Brigade of the Nigerian Army have reportedly neutralised about 150 terrorists that have been terrorising the people from different forests of Kwara State.

A statement issued yesterday in Ilorin by the Acting Deputy Director, 2 Division Army Public Relations, Nigerian Army/ Sector 3 Operations FANSAN YAMMA, Captain Maureen Ogbuka stated that, “‎these operations were conducted under the leadership of Major General Chinedu Nnebife, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division of the Nigerian Army and Commander, Sector 3, Operation FANSAN YAMMA (OPFY), alongside Brigadier General Nicholas Rume, the Commander 22 Brigade.

“Their efforts reflect high operational responsiveness and determination to dismantle terrorist networks.

“‎In the engagements, troops, in collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), conducted fighting patrols in several bandits’ enclaves.

“They successfully neutralised terrorists, while others managed to escape into the forest with suspected gunshot wounds and their hideouts and camps were completely destroyed leaving the brigands dislodged”.

The statement added, “Similarly, troops cleared Garin Dandi, a known enclave of bandits in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State leading to the decimation of the bandits’ logistics bases and supply system.

‎”‎Troops also stormed remote camps hitherto inaccessible to security forces where several abandoned camps and logistics enablers were destroyed significantly degrading the terrorists’ sustainment capability.

“‎Despite the difficult and restrictive terrain, troops maintained an aggressive posture throughout the forested areas, effectively denying the bandits freedom of movement. Furthermore, troops intercepted fleeing elements at various blocking positions, leading to the arrest of suspected bandits.

“The operations also resulted in the rescue of numerous kidnap victims from different camps in the state”.

The statement noted further that, “‎Observations from the operations indicate that bandits receive support from collaborators within nearby communities, who provide intelligence on troop movements, enabling early withdrawal from targeted locations.

“The successes recorded underscore the resolve and operational effectiveness of the Division in degrading terrorist elements and restoring security across Kwara State.”