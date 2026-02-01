Huge Turnout on Day 2 of Akwa Ibom Trials for Niger Delta Games

Athletes turned out in huge numbers on the second day of trials for Akwa Ibom state trials for selection of athletes for the second Niger Delta Games.

Droves of athletes, officials and spectators were spotted at the Nest of Champions and West Itam Sports Centre which played hosts to four sports.

At the Nest of Champions where boxing took place, fans were treated to some spectacle by the duo of Jedidiah Bassey and Princewill Itoro whose punching accuracy, footwork, agility and composure in the men’s 60-65 kg category caught the eye of a plethora of onlookers which included the chairman of the state liaison committee for the games and commissioner for sports, Elder Paul Bassey.

Speaking on the sidelines of the exercise, Mr Bassey paid glowing tributes to the Niger Delta Development Commission – NDDC, sponsors of the games, and Dunamis-Icon Limited, organizers of the games, citing talent discovery as a key aspect of the ARISE agenda of the Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Pastor Umo Eno.

“The administration of Governor Umo Eno places a lot of premium on talent hunt and grassroots sports development.” Mr Bassey said.

“The ideals of this competition completely align with the policy statement of His Excellency’s ARISE agenda.” This is why I’m very grateful to the NDDC and Dunamis-Icon for putting together this competition that is now of copious benefits to everyone,” the sports boss added.

At West Itam Sports Centre where handball, volleyball and basketball took place, all registered athletes turned up and took part in the trials.

Godswill Edet, a volleyball player and an SS2 student of West Itam secondary school, bared his mind on the trials.

“I am delighted to be part of these trials, and I look forward to making my parents and Akwa Ibom proud when the main games commence.”

Despite only being in SS3, Esther Idongesit of community secondary commercial school, Ibiaku Itam, sees a future for herself in professional handball.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to represent Akwa Ibom at a major competition, but I also hope to become a world-class handball player someday.”

Team Akwa Ibom, which finished sixth at the maiden edition of the Niger Delta Games, will be hoping to improve on that placement

when the second edition gets under way from February 20 to 27, in Edo state.