Gov. Otu Dedicates Awards, Says I’m Energised To Do More

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, weekend, said the award of a Doctorate (Honoris Causa) by the Modibbo Adama University, Yola, as well as The Sun Newspaper Governor of the Year was a charge on him to do more, even as he dedicated the two awards to Cross Riverians at home and in the diaspora and partners who have contributed to the state’s progress.

Governor Otu won both laurels on the same day, with the prestigious The Sun Newspaper award coming on the heels of the conferment of an Honorary Doctorate on Saturday, January 31, 2026 at a colourful ceremony held at the Eko Hotels and Event Centre, Lagos.

“This award is dedicated to all Cross Riverians, both home and abroad, and to everyone who has worked to take us to where we are today,” Governor Otu said amid loud cheers from supporters who accompanied him to the event. “I deeply appreciate the love and support. I love all of you.”

Expressing gratitude to The Sun Newspaper, the governor described the honour as both a recognition of collective effort and a renewed call to greater service, noting that the awards initiative has, over the years, promoted excellence and national development.

“From the deepest of my heart, I bring you very warm felicitations from the good people of Cross River State,” he said. “The sustainability of this Sun project has added value to Nigeria’s development. Over the years, I have watched closely and observed that most recipients of this award have contributed meaningfully to building Nigeria’s future.”

Governor Otu commended the leadership of The Sun Newspapers for sustaining the tradition, praising its chairman for providing a platform that inspires public office holders and private sector leaders to remain committed to service and national growth.

“This is truly a call for greater service, and I believe it will further strengthen the commitment of all awardees to what they are doing,” he added.

The governor described the recognition as an affirmation that his administration’s efforts across key sectors in Cross River State are receiving national attention, stressing that the honour would further energise his government to deliver more dividends of democracy.

“This recognition shows that what we are doing in Cross River State is being seen and appreciated. It gives us even more momentum to do better,” he said, adding that: “As we move towards our third year in office, we are working across all our thematic areas with renewed energy. We are committed to building a greater Cross River State and contributing to a bigger and better Nigeria.”

Several prominent Cross River indigenes attended the ceremony in solidarity with the governor and warmly congratulated him on the achievement, expressing sheer goodwill and pride in his leadership.

They included the Deputy Governor, Hon. Peter Odey; Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Elvert Ayambem; Senators Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, Asuquo Ekpenyong, and Eteng Jonah Williams; members of the House of Representatives and state House of Assembly; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Emmanuel Ironbar; members of the State Executive Council, popular music sensation, Nyanya Mbuk; and other dignitaries.