Balami: Aeronautics Varsity to Boost Nigeria’s Security, Cut Foreign Dependence

Founder, Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management, Dr. Isaac Balami, has stated the institution’s readiness to strengthen Nigeria’s national security architecture, enhance aerial surveillance and protect critical oil and gas infrastructure.

Balami, who made this known weekend during an inspection tour of the university in Lagos, said the specialised university was designed to produce highly skilled aerospace engineers, pilots and systems experts capable of developing and maintaining surveillance aircraft, drones and aviation systems required for internal security operations, maritime monitoring and pipeline protection.

He noted that Nigeria’s dependence on foreign expertise for aviation maintenance, surveillance platforms and aircraft design had continued to expose the country to security and economic vulnerabilities.

“Our vision is to build indigenous capacity that will support security agencies, protect oil and gas assets and reduce capital flight,” Balami said. “This institution is a response to the manpower and leadership gaps that have limited Nigeria’s ability to sustain effective aerial surveillance and aviation-based security operations.”

Licensed by the National Universities Commission (NUC) to offer 11 programmes, the university is commencing with five core courses, including Aerospace Engineering, Mechatronics, Systems Engineering and Electrical Engineering.

According to Balami, the curriculum goes beyond conventional university requirements, combining academic training with intensive hands-on exposure.

Students will undergo extensive practical training at the university’s workshops and partner aviation hangars, logging over 2,000 hours of hands-on experience before graduation.

Balami, who is also the Group Chief Executive Officer of Seven Star Global Airlines, explained that graduates would be equipped to work on fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) used for border patrol, maritime surveillance and infrastructure monitoring.

The institution’s facilities, he said, are industry-grade, noting that Seven Star Global Hangar has carried out over 50 aircraft C and D checks over the 10 years, supporting domestic airlines without any recorded safety incidents.

Training, he added, complies with Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) guidelines and global aviation standards.

On national impact, Balami said the university would help Nigeria save millions of dollars currently spent on foreign maintenance, repair and overhaul services, while also providing certified manpower for security agencies and the oil and gas sector.

“The quality of professionals we are producing here will place Nigeria in a position to design, build and maintain surveillance aircraft locally,” he said. “This is critical for pipeline monitoring, anti-sabotage operations, maritime security and intelligence gathering.”

The university has already attracted government support, with the Borno State Government sponsoring 54 pilot and engineering students for the pioneer intake, covering full tuition, training, feeding, flying hours and certifications.

Other states and intervention agencies, including those from the Niger Delta, are expected to send students following ongoing inspections of the facilities.

Balami said the institution’s leadership includes Nigerian aviation experts trained in the United Kingdom and United States, as well as retired senior military aviation officers with experience in aircraft design, testing and operations.

In the long term, he said the university aims to function as a research and innovation hub, producing indigenous aircraft and drone systems tailored to Nigeria’s security and infrastructure protection needs.

“This is not just a university,” Balami said. “It is a strategic national asset that will support security operations, safeguard oil and gas infrastructure and help Nigeria reclaim its place in global aerospace development.”

Executive Secretary, Borno State Scholarship Board, Dr. Bala Isa, expressed satisfaction with the facilities and preparedness of an aeronautic training institution visited by a state delegation, affirming that the state is set to deploy its students to commence academic programmes at the institution in the coming weeks.

He said the delegation was highly impressed by the level of infrastructure on ground, particularly the hostels, workshops and other academic facilities, which he described as excellent and suitable for effective learning.

According to him, the facilities and general environment met the expectations of the Borno State Government, especially with regard to aeronautic studies, noting that the institution’s accreditation by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and its formal approval further reinforced confidence in its standards.

“From what we have seen for ourselves, the preparation for our students is very impressive. If a school has NUC accreditation and approval to operate, then it clearly meets the required standards,” he said.

Dr. Isa added that the decision to send students from Borno State to the institution was a clear demonstration of the government’s support and confidence in its capacity to deliver quality education.

He also commended the founder of the institution, Balami, whom he described as an indigene of Borno State that has continued to make meaningful contributions to the development of the state over the years.

“The fact that we are bringing our students here shows that the government is fully in support. Isaac is a son of the soil and he has done so much for the people over the years,” he said.

The scholarship board boss further disclosed that the Borno State governor had also acknowledged and appreciated Balami’s efforts, stressing that the state government would continue to recognise individuals contributing positively to educational and human capital development.