Australian Open 2026: Djokovic or Alcaraz?

•Whoever wins today will create history*Rybakina wins firstGrand Slam

Whoever wins Sunday’s Australian Open men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will create history.

In the women’s singles yesterday, Elena Rybakina, inflicted further Grand Slam final heartbreak on world number one Aryna Sabalenka with a dramatic third-set fightback to win her first Australian Open title. Kazakh Rybakina flew to 6-4 4-6 6-4 victory to avenge her loss to two-time winner Sabalenka in the 2023 final.

Back to today’s men’s singles final, Djokovic, 38, has been stuck on 24 Grand Slam titles since September 2023 – and one more success will take him clear of Margaret Court’s record of major singles titles.

One of the young guns stopping Djokovic has been 22-year-old Alcaraz.

The Spaniard has already lifted six major trophies – and victory in Melbourne would seal a maiden Australian Open title and make him the youngest man to have won all four Grand Slams.

Unlike Alcaraz, Djokovic does not have time on his side.

That is why this final feels so crucial for Djokovic – and that could provide the fuel to fire him to crowning glory.

At the beginning of the season-opening Grand Slam, Djokovic insisted he did not feel this fortnight was “make or break” for his ambition of hitting the magic number of 25.

It felt like Djokovic was attempting to release the pressure on himself, and that has continued going into Sunday’s showpiece.

Asked about its significance in the context of his career, Djokovic said: “The final of a Grand Slam, there is a lot at stake. But it is no different from any other big match that I play.”

Only Djokovic knows if he truly believes that.

There is little doubt, however, that the longer time ticks on, the less likely it is he will clinch the elusive 25th title he so dearly craves.