We’re Laying Moral, Institutional Foundation For Next Era, Says Aiyedatiwa 

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to leading the state with justice, integrity and accountability, emphasising that faith and civic responsibility must remain central to leadership and public service.

The Governor spoke yesterday at the Ondo State @50/Golden Jubilee Jumat Service held at the Central Mosque, Akure, as part of activities marking the state’s 50th anniversary.

Governor Aiyedatiwa expressed profound gratitude to Almighty Allah for His blessings on Ondo State and its people, describing the golden jubilee as a moment for reflection, honour and renewed dedication to righteousness, justice and service to humanity.

Tracing the history of the state, he recalled that Ondo State was created 50 years ago out of vision, courage and the desire to bring governance closer to the people.

He noted that its founders laid a strong foundation grounded in integrity, resilience and collective responsibility.

He acknowledged that the state’s journey had been accompanied by challenges, but underscored that Ondo State had continued to make progress through divine guidance and communal effort, overcoming adversity, nurturing human capital and building a society rooted in moral and ethical values.

According to the governor, faith has remained central to the state’s development, inspiring civic responsibility, communal solidarity and service to others.

He stressed that the role of faith in governance could not be overstated, adding that Islamic teachings highlight leadership as a sacred trust to be exercised with justice, compassion and accountability.

“As governor, I affirm that our administration is committed to these principles, ensuring that policies and projects promote equitable development, social cohesion and the welfare of all citizens,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa also acknowledged the contributions of religious leaders, institutions and scholars, describing them as indispensable partners whose guidance continues to strengthen governance and nurture the social fabric required for development.

He commended the resilience and hard work of the people of Ondo State, as well as the wisdom and service of past and present leaders, whose efforts he said had shaped policy, development and progress over the years.

Looking ahead, the governor stated that his administration’s priorities include inclusive economic growth for both urban and rural communities, youth empowerment and human capital development through education, skills acquisition and enterprise aligned with moral values.

He added that the government would continue to strengthen institutions to enhance transparency, efficiency and sustainability, while preserving the cultural and religious values that unite the people and guide ethical governance.

Earlier in his sermon, the Chief Imam of Akure, Sheikh Abdulhaheem Yayi-Akorode Albarka (JP), lauded past and present leaders of Ondo State for their contributions over the past 50 years, noting that the progress seen today is the result of tireless efforts by previous administrations.

He noted, “Someone who is 50 years old and has not achieved anything has lost in life,” while commending the legacy of the late Pa Adekunle Ajasin and recalling the advice of his father, late Alhaji Yayi-Akorode, during Ajasin’s tenure.

The cleric highlighted the combined 17 years of military and 33 years of civilian rule, noting the visible achievements under democratic governance.

While commending the governor for the infrastructural transformation in Akure, he expressed appreciation for the governor’s initiatives, including sponsoring Muslims on pilgrimages to Mecca, funding those who never imagined such journeys and employing teachers to strengthen education.

While acknowledging the government’s efforts, the Chief Imam appealed for more operational vehicles to enhance city cleanliness and urged increased representation of Muslims in the state cabinet.