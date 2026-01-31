Turaki Faction Appeals After Court Nullifies Ibadan PDP Convention

*Dismisses judgment as academic exercise, insists no cause for alarm

*Wike faction says its victory for democracy

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The last may not have been heard about the factional crises rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the battle has shifted to the Appeal Court after a Federal High Court in Ibadan nullified the party’s convention held in Oyo State and sacked all officials elected therefrom while affirming the caretaker Committee of the faction loyal to the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike.

However, in a swift reaction, the Chairman of the PDP led by Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN) said his group has appealed the judgement.

A Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan under trial Justice Uche Agomoh, yesterday nullified the PDP’s National Convention held in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15 and 16 2025.

The court also barred Turaki and others who emerged as National Working Committee (NWC) members from parading themselves as national officers of the party.

Similarly, the court ruled that the Caretaker Committee led by Abdulrahman and Senator Samuel Anyanwu is the only recognised NWC of the PDP pending the conduct of a valid National Convention.

The Turaki faction of the PDP had filed Suit Number FHC/IB/CS/121/2025, seeking recognition of the convention held in Ibadan and validation of the NWC that emerged at the convention

But Justice Agomoh in the ruling held that the convention was conducted in flagrant disobedience to two subsisting judgments of the same court, adding that returning to seek judicial approval for actions taken in defiance of court orders was an exercise in futility.

Consequently, all decisions taken at the convention were set aside by the court.

The court described the suit as a brazen attempt of the applicants to legitimise the illegalities done in violation of subsisting court orders, stressing that it cannot allow that or sit on appeal over those judgments.

The court added that the application failed and thereby dismissed.

Justice Agomoh said, “I hold that the caretaker committee is the only lawful governing body of PDP that INEC should recognize and relate with.

“This suit is a brazen attempt of the Applicant to legitimise its illegalities done in violation of subsisting court orders. I cannot allow that or sit on appeal over those judgments.

“The Application fails and is dismissed.”

Reacting to the judgement, Turaki while addressing the media in Abuja yesterday, said, ”We are aware of the judgment of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, delivered earlier today, which essentially declined to grant the order of mandamus sought, on the ground that granting same would, in the considered opinion of the court, amount to sitting on appeal over the judgments of courts of coordinate jurisdiction.

”For clarity, we approached the court seeking an order of mandamus to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise the Ibadan Convention and to facilitate official party communications with the Commission.

“In the course of the proceedings, some former members of our party, who had earlier been expelled, applied to be joined and were so joined by the court. They filed processes urging the court not to grant our prayers, without more.

”However, and most respectfully, the court proceeded suo motu to grant reliefs that were neither prayed for nor canvassed by any of the parties. More importantly, the judgment is in material conflict with subsisting orders and previous judgments of courts of coordinate jurisdiction,” Turaki explained.

Consequently, he said, ”we have filed a Notice of Appeal as well as a Motion for Stay of Execution of the judgement, and we are determined to pursue this matter diligently and to its logical conclusion in accordance with the law.

”For the avoidance of doubt, this judgment is only one among several decisions of the Federal High Court on this subject matter, and the core issues arising therefrom are already before the Court of Appeal.”

In that sense, ”this particular judgment is, technically speaking, academic, pending the authoritative pronouncement of the appellate courts.

”Let me assure all members of our great party that, notwithstanding this judgment, the National Working Committee produced by the Ibadan Convention remains legally intact, firmly in place, and fully committed to the ongoing rebirth of the PDP.”

But while Turaki made light of the court judgment, insisting that the pronouncement did not affect their position, counsel to the PDP Caretaker Committee, Chief Ferdinand Orbih, SAN, described the judgement as a boost for Nigeria’s democracy.

According to him, the claimants had sought judicial endorsement of what he described as an illegal convention, but the court firmly rejected the move.

He said the judgment affirmed that the rule of law must prevail over political expediency, stressing that all actions and structures arising from the convention had been completely nullified.

Orbih added that the court’s decision underscored the inevitability of the caretaker committee taking charge of the party’s affairs until a valid convention is conducted in line with the law.

He noted that the ruling sends a strong message to political actors on the importance of obeying court judgments, warning that disregard for the rule of law could lead to chaos.

In a statement issued shortly after the judgment and signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, who is a member of the PDP loyal to Turaki, maintained that it had already set in motion the process of challenging the ruling, even as it urged members to remain calm and focused.

“We therefore urge our members to remain resolute and committed as there is absolutely no cause for alarm,” the party said.

But the NWC loyal to Wike commended the judgement. Its National Publicity Secretary, Haruna Mohammed, said it received with profound satisfaction the Judgment delivered by the Federal High Court, Oyo Division, which restrained Turaki and others from parading themselves as NWC, and unequivocally recognised the Mohammed-led Caretaker Committee.

He described the judgement as ”The landmark Judgment” which further nullified the conduct, outcome, and entire proceedings of the purported convention held in Ibadan on the 15th and 16th November 2025 represents a decisive victory fo the rule of law, constitutionalism, and internal party democracy.

According to the Wike faction, ”It reaffirms the long-standing position of the PDP that legitimacy can only be derived from strict compliance with the Constitution of the Party, Extant Laws, and Valid Court Orders as against seeking for Self-Help through impersonation, or unlawfu assertions of authority.”