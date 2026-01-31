St. Ange Calls On Tourism Professionals To Embrace AI 

.Champions ethical leadership in tourism at Oxford University forum

Charles Ajunwa

Former Seychelles Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine, Alain St. Ange, has implored tourism professionals to embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI), saying it’s a fundamental tool for progress and connection.

He also inspired industry leaders at the Oxford University Leadership Forum with his keynote address on ‘Ethical Leadership and Inner Governance in Tourism Diplomacy’.

St. Ange, who made the call on Tuesday, at the International AI Excellence and Diplomacy Summit held in the House of Lords, where he gave a keynote address on the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence in the travel industry.

He highlighted that AI is no longer a distant concept but an integral part of the industry’s infrastructure, acting as a “global megaphone” that amplifies customer experiences.

The former minister stressed the importance of proactively managing one’s digital reputation, as AI makes the unfiltered opinions of past customers directly accessible to future ones.

The central theme his address was the rise of ‘Emotional Tourism’, where the feelings shared by previous guests increasingly dictate future bookings.

“AI is also becoming the heartbeat of emotion in travel,” St. Ange stated, explaining that businesses must craft and share positive messages to ensure AI echoes their strengths and builds a favourable online consensus.

Looking forward, St. Ange painted a vivid picture of the future, including AI-powered personal concierges, robotic hotel staff, and interactive 3D destination tours. While acknowledging challenges like data privacy and building trust in AI, he framed them as “signposts guiding us toward a more responsible and innovative future.”

He shared projections that the AI market in tourism will reach nearly $14 billion by 2030, underscoring the urgency to adapt.

St. Ange concluded with a powerful call to action, asking not if the industry will adapt, but how it will lead the change. His message was clear: the future of travel lies in a thoughtful partnership between technology and humanity to create richer, more meaningful experiences for everyone.

Meanwhile, in his address at Oxford University, St. Ange challenged the traditional definition of tourism, arguing that it extends far beyond hotels and airlines.

He surmised that true tourism encompasses every interaction a visitor has with a destination, from infrastructure quality to public services.

The Tourism Minister stressed that investing in these areas for visitors simultaneously improves the quality of life for local populations, creating a mutually beneficial ecosystem.

A central pillar of the address was the concept of inner governance. St. Ange argued that ethical leadership requires managing with heart and prioritising local culture and people.

He warned that tourism cannot be sustainable if local communities are sidelined or if the environment is degraded. Instead, he advocated for a model where communities are active shareholders in development, ensuring that the industry remains authentic and resilient.

St. Ange also highlighted the vital role of tourism diplomacy, specifically through strong public-private partnerships. He noted that the private sector acts as the “eyes and ears” of the industry and must be empowered to work alongside government bodies. “By fostering collaboration between these sectors, destinations can better protect their investments and ensure long-term success.”

St. Ange is a globally recognised figure in the tourism sector, celebrated for his innovative strategies that elevated Seychelles’ profile on the world stage. As CEO of the Seychelles Tourism Board, he launched the iconic “Carnival International de Victoria,” attracting participants globally and further established Seychelles as a must-visit destination. His global perspective on tourism ensured that Seychelles was a destination for everyone, from all corners of the earth.

His innovative strategies not only increased tourist arrivals but also led to substantial investments in the country’s tourism infrastructure, further solidifying Seychelles’ position as a premier travel destination. Today, as head of Saint Ange Consultancy, he continues to shape the future of tourism, offering strategic guidance to international leaders on sustainable destination development.