Shun Social Vices, Examination Misconducts, Akinwunmi Warns Students

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The outgoing Vice Chancellor of Federal University, Lokoja, Professor Olayemi Akinwunmi, has warned the students to shun all forms of social vices and examination misconducts while pursuing their academic career in the institution.

Professor Akinwunmi gave this warning yesterday while speaking at the 14th matriculation ceremony of the Federal University, Lokoja, at Main Campus Felele.

The Vice Chancellor told the students that their presence in the university affirms the readiness to pursue academic excellence and personal growth in line with the lofty ideals of the institution.