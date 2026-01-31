Osun to Partner ODA With Allocation of 28 Acres of Land for Industrial Parks, Others

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State government has expressed readiness to partner with Osun Development Association ( ODA) with allocation of 28 acres of land for industrial parks, transformation and empowerment programme for over 5,000 practicing teachers and other professionals in the state.

The state Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Rev. Bunmi Jenyo, dropped the hint at the launch of the Teachers Transformation and Empowerment Programme (TTEP) and Osun Development Association (ODA) house foundation laying ceremony in Osogbo yesterday.

Jenyo, who represented Governor Ademola Adeleke stressed that the gesture will be part of the developmental agenda of the state government to attract investors to the state.

According to him, “Osun Development Association and the foundation laying of the ODA House is not just a physical project. It is a strong symbol of unity, vision, and commitment to the progress of Osun State.”

He remarked that the Osun Development Association has, over the years, remained a credible platform for mobilising citizens at home and in the diaspora towards the development of their state.

“Your consistent engagement in community development, advocacy, and social responsibility reflects a deep love for Osun and a clear understanding that government alone cannot do it all, saying ODA has continued to complement government efforts through initiatives that promote education, social cohesion, youth engagement and support for community-based projects,” Adeleke said.

“Our administration remains focused on expanding opportunities for our youths, empowering communities and attracting investments that will create jobs and improve living standards,” the governor added.

However, in his message at the occasion, Osun Development Association Chairman, Dr. Segun Aina, said that the association planned to establish industrial parks for economic development of the state.

Dr. Aina, who had earlier asked for land from the state government for the development of commerce and industry, noted that teachers’ transformation and empowerment programmes would be given a priority to encourage young people coming onboard.

He remarked that with over 160 members in the association, they would showcase their interest for the development of education, qualities, capacities and motivation of teachers in the state.

Aina said that the future of teachers in Osun State will be adequately secure, while urging teachers in the state to always show love for their students to enhance their abilities to meet the needed standards.

On the introduction of the Osun Development Association teacher’s transportation and empowerment programme, Prof. Hakeem Subair noted that he would key into the empowerment of 5,000 teachers across the state for their upliftment in all ramifications since he is a member of the association.

Prominent personalities at the occasion include, Chairman Planning Committee, Dr. Bamidele Alimi, Professor Olu Aina, Arc Goke Omigbodun, Chairman, Building Committee and a host of other members.