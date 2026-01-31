Nigerian Army Intensifies Efforts to Build a Resilient Force, Says COAS

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Nigerian Army is intensifying efforts to build a combat-ready force with a strong emphasis on warrior ethos, mental resilience, and tackling pressing issues like Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and drug abuse among troops.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, highlighted the importance of a robust warrior ethos in bolstering the Army’s operational effectiveness at a high-level seminar in Sokoto.

Represented by the Theatre Commander of Operation FANSAN YAMMA (OPFY), Major General Warrah Idris, Shaibu stressed that core military values like fortitude, selfless service, vigilance, and mental and physical resilience are crucial for achieving operational success.

“Instilling a strong warrior ethos rooted in these values is essential for fostering cohesion and readiness at the unit level,” Shaibu emphasised.

He noted that PTSD and drug abuse are dual threats that erode the combat effectiveness of troops, making the seminar a timely intervention for reflection, knowledge-sharing, and strategy development.

In his welcome address, the Chief of Transformation and Innovation (Army), Major General Samson Abai, reaffirmed the seminar’s alignment with the COAS’ Command Philosophy, aiming to transform the Nigerian Army into a professional, adaptable, and resilient force.

He highlighted the focus on addressing mental and psychological challenges faced by troops during prolonged operations.

Expert resource persons delivered insightful lectures, including Major General Charles Ofoche (rtd) on ‘Intensifying Warrior Ethos and Mental Toughness’, Deputy Commander of Narcotics Sokoto Command Abdulrazak Umar on ‘Effect of Drug Abuse on Nigerian Army Operational Effectiveness’, and Lt. Col. Suzan Dibal (rtd) on ‘Overcoming Post Traumatic Stress Disorder’.

The seminar featured interactive sessions, networking opportunities, and souvenir presentations to distinguished guests, underscoring the Army’s commitment to prioritising the human dimension of military operations.