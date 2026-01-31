  • Saturday, 31st January, 2026

Niger Calls for Unity To Eliminate Neglected Tropical Diseases

.WHO confirms outbreak of ulcerative disease in one LGA

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Government has called for a united approach by stakeholders to contain Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) across the state.

This was as the World Health Organisation (WHO) has confirmed the outbreak of Burili Ulcer in Munya Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Murtala Mohammed Bagana, told journalists in Minna yesterday that the fight to eliminate the NTDs should not be left to the government alone, adding that the well-to-do in the society should support in cash and kind to stop the spread of the disease.

Though Bagana said of the 16 NTDs five have been completely eliminated in the state, he added that the government is putting all hands on deck to ensure the elimination of the remaining diseases.

Bagana noted that NTDs however continue to attack the people because of poverty, insufficient attention caused by limited funds and lack of basic amenities in the rural communities.

He declared, “Guinea worm has been eliminated In Niger State and across Nigeria, with the political will sustained investment the elimination of other diseases is possible and achievable.”

State Coordinator of the World Health Organisation, Dr. Aliyu Usman, confirmed the outbreak of the Buruli Ulcer disease in the Munya Local Government Area of the state saying 11 cases have been reported.

Aliyu said experts have been deployed to the affected communities and “will be there for four weeks to enable the organisation to know what was responsible for the outbreak.

However it was learnt that the samples taken from the communities have been sent to the laboratory in Zaria for analysis.

January 30 every year is dedicated to the campaign for the eradication of the Neglected Tropical Diseases globally.

