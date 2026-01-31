NFVCB Commends Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has congratulated renowned actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele, on the exceptional box office performance of her latest film, Behind The Scene (BTS), which has reportedly grossed over N2.4 billion at the Nigerian box office and is still enjoying strong cinema exhibition across the country.

The Board described the achievement as another landmark moment in the growth of Nigerian cinema, noting that the record further reinforces Akindele’s position as one of the most influential and commercially successful figures in the industry.

In a statement issued by the Executive Director/CEO of the NFVCB, Dr. Shaibu Husseini, the Board highlighted the significance of the filmmaker’s sustained box office dominance, observing that she has now recorded record-shattering cinema performances for four consecutive years.

“This level of consistency reflects not only creative excellence, but also a deep understanding of audience engagement and the evolving dynamics of film production, distribution, and exhibition in Nigeria,” the statement noted.

As the statutory body responsible for the regulation of film content, distribution, and exhibition in Nigeria, the NFVCB reaffirmed its commitment to recognising and celebrating excellence that contributes meaningfully to the growth, visibility, and commercial sustainability of the Nigerian audiovisual industry.

In recognition of this exceptional run, the Board disclosed plans to formally honour Akindele with a Box Office Queen Award for the years 2023, 2024, and 2025, with arrangements underway to present the award at a date and time that will be mutually convenient for her and her team.

“We had planned to hand the awards for her back to back performance during the last PAO Digital Conference but the filmmaker was busy and asked to receive the awards at a later day. With this feat, we will get the Honourable Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa and a few top female executives to join us to make the presentation.

The minister is excited about the development,” the Executive Director said.

In a related development, the NFVCB also commended actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham on the outstanding box office success of her directorial debut, Oversabi Auntie, which has grossed over N1 billion in cinema earnings nationwide.

The Board described the feat as a historic achievement, noting that the film’s performance places it among the four highest-grossing Nollywood films of all time, while also marking a successful and impressive entry by Ms. Abraham into film directing.

According to the statement, the success of ‘Oversabi Auntie’ underscores Abraham’s versatility and growing creative influence, as well as the expanding possibilities for filmmakers who are redefining storytelling and audience connection in contemporary Nollywood.

‘’We at the NFVCB congratulate both filmmakers on their respective milestones. We consider their achievements as strong indicators of the industry’s continued growth, resilience, and global promise,” Husseini concluded.