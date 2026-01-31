  • Saturday, 31st January, 2026

MAN, UNIDO Tasks Kano Industries on Energy Efficiency, Eco-Friendly

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and the Global Environment Facility-United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (GEF-UNIDO) have urged industries to prioritise energy efficiency and eco-friendly practices in Nigeria.

The call was made by the Vice Chairman MAN, Ali Madugu, and the National Technical Coordinator of the GEF-UNIDO, Dr. Oluwasegun Osidipe while speaking at the opening of the public-private sector policy dialogue session for industrialists and stakeholders under the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (GEF-UNIDO) in Kano.

In his remarks, the vice president urged industries to embrace the environment friendly methods of Industrial Energy Efficiency (IEE) as well as Resource Efficient Cleaner Production (RECP) for sustainability.

“The implementation of Industrial Energy Efficiency (IEE) and Resource Efficient Cleaner Production (RECP) marks a moment of sustainability that drives growth and drives the system for coming generations.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.