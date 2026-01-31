MAN, UNIDO Tasks Kano Industries on Energy Efficiency, Eco-Friendly

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and the Global Environment Facility-United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (GEF-UNIDO) have urged industries to prioritise energy efficiency and eco-friendly practices in Nigeria.

The call was made by the Vice Chairman MAN, Ali Madugu, and the National Technical Coordinator of the GEF-UNIDO, Dr. Oluwasegun Osidipe while speaking at the opening of the public-private sector policy dialogue session for industrialists and stakeholders under the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (GEF-UNIDO) in Kano.

In his remarks, the vice president urged industries to embrace the environment friendly methods of Industrial Energy Efficiency (IEE) as well as Resource Efficient Cleaner Production (RECP) for sustainability.

“The implementation of Industrial Energy Efficiency (IEE) and Resource Efficient Cleaner Production (RECP) marks a moment of sustainability that drives growth and drives the system for coming generations.