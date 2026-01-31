LASG Reaffirms Commitment To Urban Renewal, Public Safety In Makoko 



The Lagos State Government has reiterated that ongoing actions in Makoko are driven by the urgent need to protect lives, uphold the rule of law, and advance comprehensive urban renewal initiatives aimed at improving living conditions for residents.

Addressing recent concerns and public discourse surrounding Makoko on a national television programme monitored in Lagos, the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, clarified that the current intervention is not a conflict between the rich and the poor, but a necessary step toward ensuring safety, legality, and humane living standards for all Lagosians.

The commissioner confirmed that the government has been in continuous engagement with the United Nations (UN) regarding the future of Makoko.

The UN, he noted, has expressed interest in the renewal strategy for the area and has indicated its willingness to support the initiative. Both parties agree that certain sections of Makoko, particularly areas under high-tension power lines, are unsafe and unsuitable for habitation.

Omotoso revealed that the government has committed counterpart funding toward the renewal plan and has held several meetings with international partners, including engagements as recent as this week, to ensure a sustainable and humane redevelopment process.

“This is about urban renewal. It is about better living conditions for our people. Government cannot and will not allow residents to remain in environments that pose imminent danger to their lives,” he noted. He added that no human being should reside under high-tension electricity wires due to severe health and safety risks.

Speaking further, the commissioner stressed that experts have warned of potential long-term health hazards, including cancer risks, as well as the possibility of catastrophic consequences should any of the power lines collapse – particularly given the proximity to the Lagoon and the Third Mainland Bridge.

“This is an emergency waiting to happen. Should such a calamity occur, the same voices questioning government action would ask why preventive measures were not taken,” Omotoso noted. He further maintained that building under high-tension wires and within restricted zones violates established physical planning and environmental laws.

“In Lagos State, there are clear regulations governing setbacks from waterways and infrastructure corridors. These laws exist to protect lives and ensure orderly development,” he said.

The commissioner added that Lagos, being the smallest state in Nigeria by landmass yet home to an estimated 25–30 million residents, must maintain strict adherence to planning regulations to ensure sustainability and livability.

He averred that compensating or legitimising illegal structures erected in clearly restricted zones would undermine the rule of law and set a dangerous precedent. “We cannot allow a situation where individuals build in unauthorised areas – under power lines, near critical infrastructure, or even on bridges – and expect validation after the fact. A city must be governed by laws,” Omotoso stated.

He recalled previous relocation efforts, including the resettlement of timber operators from Okobaba Sawmill to Agbowa in Ikosi, where new facilities, roads, and housing were provided without controversy. The current intervention, he noted, however, specifically concerns emergency safety risks posed by high-tension installations.

The Makoko situation, he recalled, has been under review for several years, with ongoing discussions between the government, community representatives, and stakeholders.

He said, “Engagement with residents has spanned approximately five years, and government officials, including the Local Government Chairman, have maintained consistent dialogue and outreach,” he noted.

“We are not abandoning anyone. But first, we must save lives. Livelihood is important, but life itself is paramount,” Omotoso added.

On protests arising from the demotion exercise, he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to democratic principles, including the right to peaceful protest. “People have a constitutional right to protest, and this government will not suppress free speech,” he said.

He, however, stressed that protests must remain peaceful and must not infringe on the rights of others.

“Blocking major roads, preventing access to hospitals, workplaces, and other essential services, goes beyond the bounds of lawful protest.

“Where one person’s rights end, another’s begin. Citizens have the right to protest, but others equally have the right to free movement and access to essential services,” Omotoso stated.

He maintains that the Makoko intervention is a matter of legality, safety, and humane urban planning – not social or economic exclusion.

The objective, he noted, remains to transform vulnerable settlements into safer, properly planned communities that reflect the standards of a modern megacity.

He said, “This is not about displacement for the benefit of the wealthy. It is about what is right, what is legal, and what is safe for human habitation.”

While reaffirming the government’s resolve to pursue orderly urban development, Omotoso assured that efforts will always be made to ensure that interventions are carried out with responsibility, dialogue, and respect for human dignity.