  • Saturday, 31st January, 2026

Katsina, Family Homes Funds Partner to Train, Empower Youths

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Katsina State Government has entered into a partnership with the Family Homes Funds to provide vocational skills training and economic empowerment opportunities for youths across the state.

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda disclosed this while receiving a delegation from the Family Homes Funds, Abuja, during a courtesy visit to the Government House, Katsina, yesterday as part of the organisation’s ongoing vocational skills training programme in the state.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to youth empowerment, describing skills acquisition and job creation as critical tools for tackling unemployment, poverty and related social challenges.

He commended the Family Homes Funds and the Federal Government for including Katsina State in the initiative, which he described as timely and impactful.

According to him, equipping young people with practical and market-relevant skills would not only improve their livelihoods but also promote social stability and economic growth across communities.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.