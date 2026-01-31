Katsina, Family Homes Funds Partner to Train, Empower Youths

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Katsina State Government has entered into a partnership with the Family Homes Funds to provide vocational skills training and economic empowerment opportunities for youths across the state.

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda disclosed this while receiving a delegation from the Family Homes Funds, Abuja, during a courtesy visit to the Government House, Katsina, yesterday as part of the organisation’s ongoing vocational skills training programme in the state.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to youth empowerment, describing skills acquisition and job creation as critical tools for tackling unemployment, poverty and related social challenges.

He commended the Family Homes Funds and the Federal Government for including Katsina State in the initiative, which he described as timely and impactful.

According to him, equipping young people with practical and market-relevant skills would not only improve their livelihoods but also promote social stability and economic growth across communities.