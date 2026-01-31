Ikechi Uko: FG, States Must Get Intentional About Detty December

Tourism expert and founder of Akwaaba African Travel Market, Ikechi Uko, has said to make Detty December in Nigeria more attractive, there’s need to find out the economic and social impact of the whole season. He also spoke on other issues. Charles Ajunwa brings excerpts:

Naija7Wonders Zoom Conference, which promotes tourism in Nigeria, is set to return after its first episode in 2020. What informed this decision?

We all agree that the 2020 edition helped drive an increase in domestic tourism in Nigeria. New players were unveiled, and some destinations received a boost. So we think tourism in Nigeria is due for another boost. New players need to be unveiled, and new destinations unveiled too.

What informed the choice of the theme – Detty December – The Lessons and Impacts?

The theme is based on the need to push the phenomenon beyond activities. We need to find out the economic and social impact of the whole season. What were the benefits and the challenges? What are the negative outcomes? How do we improve on these outcomes? Answers to these will help us plan better. If we do not map what happened and how it impacted the country, we would not be able to plan better, and 2026 would just be another episodic jamboree. We should do better. We can advise on what to expect and how to mitigate expected challenges. That way, we can grow the numbers and the benefits. I have always argued that we should be intentional with our plans for Detty December. With enhanced facts and figures, we can plan better. Since we have been having tourism in Nigeria, Detty December has attracted the highest number of unique visitors to Nigeria, and they have good money to spend. It has been building up slowly since 2016 and exploded in 2024. A lot of states could not key into the phenomenon. We see the need to unpack it and make it easy for other cities to learn what to do going forward.

Has Nigeria finally cracked the tourism code?

Yes, we have cracked the code. We now need to drill down and be more intentional with this gift. See how our Diaspora remittances have surpassed oil, and others

Between now and May 2026, you’re said to have lined up 36 industry experts to open up the tourism business. What is the focus, really?

We have listed the best hands in four areas: tourism, aviation, hospitality and government, and we will be unloading them to share knowledge, opportunities with our audience. A lot of new giants will emerge and new destinations will be celebrated. We will expose both domestic and international destinations. And we will be bringing tourism destinations and knowledge closer to the people.

Who are the industry players we’re looking forward to, and what experiences are they bringing in terms of tourism growth and development in Nigeria?

Presidents of associations, commissioners of tourism, hotel GMs, airline CEOs, tour operators, media, MDAs, travel agents, and other professionals.