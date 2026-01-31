First Lady Donates 50 Buses, 30 Tricycles to OAU Students

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, yesterday donated 50 buses and 30 tricycles to the Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife, to cushion problems of transportation among students and members of staff of the institution.

Mrs. Tinubu was joined by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye, Ajero of Ijero-Ekiti, Oba Joseph Adewole, Osun APC governorship candidate, Mr. Bola Oyebamiji, among several prominent persons.

The First Lady, who was at OAU Sports Centre around 11:30a.m. moved straight to inaugurate the vehicles in company of the Ooni of Ife, Ogunwusi.

She was later given a rousing welcome from the students and staff of the institution who trooped out at the sports centre pavilion to honour and appreciate her gesture.

While Ssking with journalists at the event, the OAU’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Simeon Bamire, noted that Senator Tinubu’s gesture to the school was unprecedented.

According to him, “We thank the First Lady for her generosity to the school, she is one of the most shining stars of the school, we are very happy for her donations to the development of the school.”

“We are happy for the donation of 50 buses and 30 tricycles for students and staff of OAU. It will ease the burden of transformation of staff and students and members of the community and enhance the quality of their lives as well.”

However, in his own remarks, the OAU Students’ Union President, Oluwatodimu David, led other executives to appreciate the First Lady for the buses and tricycles.

He said, “We want to thank the First Lady for donation of the CNG buses, and the 30 tricycles. It is in line with our administration’s dream and it helps ease transportation problems among students.

“We also commend her for the campus beautification project and the renovation of Amphitheatre, it has enhanced the growth of our school. We thank her a lot. She is not just a mother of the nation but that of the OAU community specially,” he said.