DHL Unveils Two Dedicated Aircraft in Lagos to Enhance Trade

Sunday Ehigiator

DHL Aviation has unveiled two fully branded Boeing 737-400 aircraft at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, marking a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing investment in Sub-Saharan Africa’s (SSA) logistics infrastructure.

According to a statement from the company, the additional air capacity will enhance transit times, improve delivery predictability, and extend DHL’s reach to support businesses across West Africa and beyond.

“As the only integrator with a dedicated air network in Sub-Saharan Africa, DHL continues to expand its aviation uplift to meet growing demand from West African businesses across key sectors, including e-commerce, perishables, energy, and life sciences and healthcare.”

Speaking about the development through the statement, the Vice President, Operations and Aviation, DHL Express SSA, Anthony Beckley, noted that, “As trade expands across Africa under the African Continental Free Trade Area, businesses are demanding predictable transit times and consistent delivery performance.

“The two dedicated aircraft will be integrated into DHL Aviation’s African air network, strengthening connections on critical Africa-Europe and Africa-Asia trade lanes.”

DHL’s investment in aviation capacity complements the company’s broader commitment to sustainable growth.

The company continues to advance digitalisation through AI-enabled route optimisation and digital customs tools, while piloting renewable energy and alternative fuel projects across its facilities to support long-term environmental goals.

Also speaking, the Aviation Senior Director, DHL Aviation SSA, Riaan Vorster, said, “With this latest investment, DHL Express reaffirms its position as the logistics partner of choice for businesses seeking to grow their presence in regional and global value chains.”