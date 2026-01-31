Dangote, China’s XCMG Seal Strategic Partnership on Infrastructure, Mining, Green Equipment

Peter Uzoho

The Pan-Africa conglomerate, Dangote Industries Limited has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with XCMG Construction Machinery Co. Ltd, one of China’s leading construction and mining equipment manufacturers.

The conglomerate said the move was aimed at strengthening infrastructure delivery, industrial capacity and green project development across Africa.

Under the agreement, according to a statement by Dangote Group, the two companies will collaborate across multiple sectors including mining, petrochemicals, building materials, agriculture and infrastructure construction, leveraging their respective strengths to pursue joint growth and long-term value creation.

Dangote Group, Africa’s largest diversified industrial conglomerate, operates across cement manufacturing, petrochemicals, fertiliser, agriculture, food processing, mining, ports and logistics in Nigeria and several other African countries.

The group is currently accelerating capacity expansion and regional market development as part of its strategic ambition to reach $100 billion in scale by 2030.

XCMG, a founding enterprise of China’s construction machinery industry, operates a global business spanning construction and mining machinery, agricultural equipment, emergency rescue systems and commercial vehicles.

The company maintains around 300 overseas dealers, 11 overseas manufacturing bases and KD plants, with products sold in more than 190 countries and regions. It is also pursuing a transition towards higher end, intelligent and green manufacturing solutions.

As part of the collaboration, XCMG will support Dangote Group through its established African sales and service network, while also facilitating visits by Dangote personnel to China and providing logistical assistance. XCMG will deploy dedicated project teams to develop integrated equipment and service solutions for Dangote projects, particularly in open pit mining, petrochemicals, building materials and agricultural processing.

The partnership also places strong emphasis on sustainability and innovation. XCMG will deploy its capabilities in complete equipment sets, new energy technologies and intelligent solutions to support Dangote’s key projects. Both companies will cooperate on the joint development of new electric equipment, promote environmentally friendly project benchmarks, reduce carbon emissions and lower operational costs.

The agreement sets out a framework for closer cooperation based on mutual trust and shared development goals.

Subject to applicable laws and policies, both parties will grant each other preferential consideration in projects arising from the partnership.

The deal reflects Dangote Group’s broader push to deepen industrial capacity across Africa through strategic global partnerships, while aligning with XCMG’s ambition to expand its footprint and service offering on the continent.