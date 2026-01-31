Amaanah Finance Launches Non-Interest Banking to Support MSMEs

Oluchi Chibuzor

Amaanah Finance, a non-interest finance bank, will on Monday officially commence operations, offering Nigerians an alternative ethical banking model aimed at supporting micro, small and medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs), startups and large-scale projects across the country.

The new institution said its entry into the financial services space is driven by a philosophy of building prosperity with principles, providing Sharia-compliant financial solutions anchored on transparency, partnership and real economic impact.

Amaanah Finance noted that its services are designed for individuals and businesses seeking competitive returns while ensuring responsible and values-based use of capital.

According to a statement from the institution, its non-interest banking model prioritises economic empowerment by channelling funds into productive sectors of the economy. Through its range of financing and investment products, Amaanah Finance said it aims to deepen financial inclusion and expand access to capital for underserved segments, particularly MSMEs that remain the backbone of Nigeria’s economy.

“At the core of Amaanah Finance’s model is the belief that finance should create shared prosperity. When customers open an Amaanah Investment Account, their funds are ethically invested in viable, high growth MSMEs that drive the Nigerian economy. Investors earn returns linked to real economic activity, while entrepreneurs gain access to capital structured as partnerships rather than debt.

“This approach reflects Amaanah Finance’s commitment to economic inclusion over financial inclusion. By prioritising access to productive capital and shared growth, the institution aims to deliver sustainable social impact in Nigeria and across Africa. Its vision is to become Africa’s most trusted and impact driven noninterest financial service provider.

“Amaanah Finance offers a range of ethical investment, financing, advisory, and wealth management solutions structured to meet the needs of individuals and businesses without compromising values. All products are designed to be transparent, asset backed, and compliant with Sharia principles, ensuring clarity and fairness for every customer,” the statement added,

Nigeria’s MSMEs account for over 90 per cent of businesses and employ more than 80 per cent of the workforce, yet they receive a disproportionately small share of formal financing. Amaanah Finance is positioned to help bridge this gap by providing interest free, partnership-based funding that supports business growth, job creation, and community development.

“As Amaanah Finance opens to the public, individuals seeking ethical investment opportunities and businesses in search of value aligned funding are invited to get started. Visit the official website at www.amaanahfinance.com to learn more about opening an investment account or applying for SME funding,” it added.