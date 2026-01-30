Will Aiyedatiwa’s N524bn 2026 Budget Improve Living Standard in Ondo?

Fidelis David in this report dissects the N524bn 2026 budget of the Sunshine State recently signed into law by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, probing whether the ambitious fiscal blueprint will translate into visible change in the daily lives of residents or join the long list of budgets whose impact never fully saw the light of day.

when Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa recently appended his signature to the 2026 Appropriation Bill, the moment went far beyond constitutional routine. It marked a defining turning point in Ondo State’s fiscal journey, one that shifts governance from planning and promises to the harder task of performance, discipline and proof.

The N524.41 billion 2026 budget, christened the “Budget of Economic Consolidation,” is the largest spending plan in the state’s history. Yet, as the ink dries, a critical question looms: will this ambitious financial framework translate into tangible improvements in the lives of ordinary residents, or will it fade into the familiar cycle of lofty projections and limited impact?

Aiyedatiwa insists the budget represents a decisive break from the past.

“This occasion is far more than a statutory requirement. It is a solemn reaffirmation of our collective commitment to the progress, stability and sustainable development of our beloved Sunshine State”, the governor said at the signing ceremony.

The 2026 budget allocates N220.83 billion (42.11%) to recurrent expenditure and N303.58 billion (57.89%) to capital projects, reinforcing the administration’s emphasis on infrastructure, economic growth and long-term productivity.

According to the governor, the document is not merely an annual spending plan but a strategic response to Nigeria’s prevailing economic headwinds.

“The 2026 Budget of Economic Consolidation is a strategic blueprint designed to respond effectively to current economic realities while positioning Ondo State on the path of self-reliance, resilience and enduring prosperity,” Aiyedatiwa explained.

Yet beneath the optimism lies a familiar concern: implementation capacity. With inflation biting hard, exchange rates volatile and revenue flows uncertain, many observers argue that the real test of the budget lies not in its size but in its execution discipline.

A breakdown of sectoral allocations highlights the government’s priorities. Infrastructure Development leads with N144 billion (27.6%), followed by Public Finance with N95 billion (18.1%). Education receives N64.5 billion (12.3%), while Health is allocated N59.5 billion (11.4%). Agriculture gets N29.6 billion (5.7%), Administration of Justice N20.5 billion (3.9%), and Community Development N16.3 billion (3.1%).

Other allocations include Regional Development at N15.5 billion (3.0%), General Administration N35 billion (6.7%), Legislative Administration N13 billion (2.5%), Trade and Industry N8.7 billion (1.7%), Environment and Sewage Management N8.7 billion (1.7%), Energy N7.3 billion (1.4%), and Information N5.5 billion (1.1%).

From road construction and water supply to schools, hospitals and power infrastructure, the figures suggest a government determined to consolidate the recovery gains recorded in 2025. Still, residents are asking the crucial question: will these allocations result in completed projects or stalled contracts?

Agriculture remains a central pillar of the budget, reflecting Ondo State’s agrarian foundation. Governor Aiyedatiwa said targeted investments would focus on modern farming techniques, improved access to credit and sustained support for smallholder farmers.

“This budget strengthens our commitment to food security and agricultural transformation,” he noted.

However, farmers across rural communities will be watching closely to see whether these funds reach the grassroots or remain trapped within bureaucratic layers that have historically slowed impact.

Education and health together command nearly N124 billion, underscoring the administration’s emphasis on human capital development. The governor highlighted plans for school renovations, teacher training and digital skills development, alongside investments in healthcare infrastructure and insurance expansion.

“Our focus is not just on physical infrastructure, but on people. Education and healthcare remain central to our development agenda.”

Yet questions persist. Will classrooms be delivered on schedule? Will hospitals be fully staffed and equipped? And will these investments be evenly distributed across both urban and rural communities?

Perhaps the most scrutinised aspect of the budget is its financing structure. According to the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Olaolu Akindolire, revenue projections include N2.38 billion from federal and non-federal assistance, N7.9 billion from internally generated revenue, N6.05 billion from grants and aid, and N72.92 billion in proposed borrowing from local, foreign and development partners.

Akindolire described the budget as “strategic, realistic and people-focused,” noting that borrowed funds would be tied to critical development and intellectual capital projects.

Nevertheless, analysts caution that rising debt exposure could place pressure on future budgets if revenue targets fall short an issue the administration must manage with restraint and transparency.

Aiyedatiwa did not shy away from the issue of execution, charging all Ministries, Departments and Agencies to strictly align their programmes with the budget provisions.

“I expect timely, prudent and efficient execution of all projects and services,” he said firmly. He further described the budget as a covenant between government and the people, urging citizens to take ownership and monitor projects within their communities.

Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji, praised the governor’s leadership, noting that Akure has increasingly taken on the outlook of a modern state capital.

He also highlighted the Assembly’s legislative strides, including laws regulating community activities, prohibiting kidnapping, registering domestic staff, establishing the State Road Fund, and creating coastal and waterways management agencies.

According to him, these legislative efforts complement the development vision embedded in the 2026 budget.

As Ondo State steps into 2026, expectations are high. The numbers are bold, the rhetoric reassuring and the political alignment strong. But history has shown that budgets succeed or fail not at signing ceremonies, but at construction sites, classrooms, health centres and rural communities.

Will roads be completed on schedule? Will jobs be created at scale? Will farmers, traders and artisans feel real economic relief?

For Governor Aiyedatiwa, the signature has been affixed. The harder task now begins, turning economic consolidation from policy language into lived reality for the people of Ondo State.