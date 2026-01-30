Travelport, Air Peace Ink Multi-year Content Deal

Travelport, a leading global multi-source content provider, powering travel bookings worldwide, has announced a new multi-year content agreement with Air Peace Limited, Nigeria’s leading airline.

The strategic partnership enhances Air Peace’s content distribution across Central and West Africa and key international markets, while enabling the airline to leverage Travelport’s advanced retailing, rich content, and branding capabilities through Travelport+.

Chief Commercial Officer at Travelport, Damian Hickey, said: “We are delighted to expand our partnership with Air Peace. The airline is a strategically important airline in West and Central Africa. This agreement strengthens our content offering in these key markets while enabling Air Peace to extend its global reach and deliver enhanced, branded content to travel agencies worldwide.”

Commenting on the agreement, Chief Commercial Officer of Air Peace Limited, Nowel Ngala, said: “This partnership with Travelport marks an important milestone in Air Peace’s growth and international expansion strategy. As Nigeria’s and West Africa’s largest airline, we are focused on ensuring our services are easily accessible to travel agencies globally. Travelport’s extensive reach and modern technology platform will support our ambition to grow sales, enhance customer experience, and strengthen our presence in key international markets.”