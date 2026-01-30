  • Thursday, 29th January, 2026

Sabalenka to Face Rybakina in Australian Open Final

Nigeria | 6 seconds ago

Aryna Sabalenka will face Elena Rybakina in a big-hitting Australian Open final after the world number one kept her cool to storm past Elina Svitolina and reach a fourth Melbourne showpiece in a row.

Two-time winner Sabalenka overcame fluctuations in form and a hindrance call against her in the fourth game of the match to thrash Svitolina 6-2 6-3.

Former Wimbledon champion Rybakina then overcame American Jessica Pegula 6-3 7-6 (9-7) to seal the chance to avenge her 2023 final loss to Sabalenka.

Both players will begin Saturday’s tantalising final in red-hot form, with neither woman dropping a set in their six matches so far.

Sabalenka, bidding for a fifth Grand Slam singles title, is on an 11-match winning streak and has hit the most winners of any player during this year’s tournament (172).

Strong-serving Rybakina has lost just one of her past 20 matches – and it is the Kazakh world number five who edges their head-to-head on hard courts 6-5.

Sabalenka will also be searching for some redemption after last year’s final, when she felt she was “not brave enough” in a three-set loss to Madison Keys.

