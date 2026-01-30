Regamos Foundation Reaffirms Drive for Drug-Free, Purposeful Youth

Funmi Ogundare

The Regamos Foundation Thursday reaffirmed its commitment to raising a drug-free, disciplined and purpose-driven generation.

The Executive Director of the foundation, Dr. Regina Inem, made this known at a youth impact summit 2026, in Lagos, themed, ‘Cornerstone for a Brighter Future: Building Purposeful, Confident and Drug-free Youth,’ designed to equip young people with the values, skills and mindset required to navigate societal challenges and build sustainable future.

She described the gathering as more than a routine event, noting that it was a deliberate effort to shape minds, strengthen character and secure the future of young people.

She said the foundation remains focused on empowering youths to make informed and responsible choices, particularly in the face of peer pressure and growing social risks.

According to her, “The summit aligns with Regamos Foundation’s vision of developing confident, informed and value-driven young people who are prepared for leadership and positive societal impact.”

She explained that equipping youths with the right knowledge and mindset was critical to helping them resist negative influences and chart clear academic and life pathways.

The summit was organised in partnership with Kristimpact Foundation, whose focus on youth development and community impact, Dr. Inem said, closely aligns with the objectives of Regamos Foundation.

She expressed appreciation for the collaboration, describing it as a strategic partnership aimed at amplifying impact among young people.

Inem also acknowledged the support of Mr. Hakeem Adebayo, whose sponsorship, she noted, made the summit possible.

She commended his investment in youth development and his belief in the transformative power of education and mentorship.

She explained that the sessions at the summit were carefully curated to address critical areas affecting young people, including drug-abuse prevention, character formation, confidence building, academic vision mapping and purpose-driven living.

“The decisions young people make today would ultimately determine the quality of leadership, professionalism and citizenship in the future,” Inem said.

Addressing the students, she urged them to engage with open minds, stressing that collective effort was required to raise a generation that is disciplined, drug-free and prepared to meet future challenges.

A key highlight of the summit was a series of structured sessions addressing critical youth development issues such as ‘Drug-abuse prevention using the Comprehensive Social Influence (CSI) model, presented by Angela Bekederemo, a certified addiction specialist with KARIS, values and moral discipline, with a talk titled ‘Pure Before Purpose: The Power of Abstinence’, delivered by Mrs. Oluwatoyin Towobola of the Women Protection Organisation (WOPO).

The session was aimed to reinforce character formation and responsible decision-making among young people, Ijeoma Igbonekwu, Founder of Global Child Safety Consult, also led a session on overcoming bullying and building inner confidence, among others issues.