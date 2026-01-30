PSC Promotes One AIG, Two CPs, 26,119 Inspectors to Next Rank

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of one Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), two Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs), and over 26,000 Inspectors, following its 3rd Plenary Meeting on Thursday, 29 January 2026.

The Commission, chaired by DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu (rtd), ratified the elevation of Assistant Inspector-General of Police Funsho Adegboye, to the rank of Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG).

In addition, Commissioners of Police Danjuma Aboki and Dansabo Idi were promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG).

According to the Head of Protocol and Public Affairs, PSC, Torty Njoku Kalu, the promotions followed a rigorous, merit-based process, including successful written examinations and oral interviews conducted by the Commission.

In a landmark decision demonstrating its commitment to career progression, the Commission also approved the promotion of 26,119 Inspectors to Assistant Superintendent of Police II (ASP II), recognising their outstanding performance in the recently concluded Departmental Selection Board Examination.

Until his promotion, DIG Funsho Adegboye served as AIG in charge of the Police Mobile Force (PMF) at Force Headquarters, Abuja.

A distinguished officer, his career spans decades and includes leadership roles in Operations, Training, and Administration.

He has held positions such as Divisional Police Officer, Area Commander in Ijero and Ile-Ife, Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations in Ondo State, and Commissioner of Police in Homicide (FCID), Force Intelligence Department (FID), and Edo State Command.

Internationally, he has served with United Nations missions in Kosovo, Liberia, Timor, and Somalia.

The newly promoted AIG Danjuma Aboki was previously Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, while AIG Dansabo Idi served as Acting AIG in charge of Research and Planning, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

His extensive experience includes roles as Divisional Police Officer across Kebbi and Kaduna states, Officer-in-Charge of the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) in Kebbi, Area Commander in Yauri, Owo, Awe, and Kosoboso, Commander of 63 PMF Ikorodu, Lagos, Deputy Commissioner of Operations for Zone 1, Lagos, Commandant of the Police College, Kaduna, and Commissioner of Police, Investment, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Congratulating the newly promoted officers, PSC Chairman DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu (rtd), reaffirmed the Commission’s dedication to transparency, meritocracy, and best practices in appointments and promotions.

He said, “These promotions are a testament to the hard work, competence, and dedication of our officers. I urge them to see their new ranks as a call to greater service, higher responsibility, and redoubled commitment to the safety and security of our nation.”

The Chairman also commended the diligence of the PSC Standing Committee on NPF Matters, led by DIG (Dr.) Taiwo Lakanu (rtd), and other Board Members for their thoroughness during the examination and interview processes.