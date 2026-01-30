Outrage in Morocco over CAF’s Decision on Controversial AFCON 2025 Final 

Duro Ikhazuagbe

The decision of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to reject Morocco’s petition that Senegal be stripped of the 2025 AFCON title but instead slammed heavy sanctions on both countries for the unruly manner the final of the tournament was concluded in Rabat a fortnight ago has sparked massive criticism in the local and social media in the North African country.

Many called the decision unfair to the Moroccan players.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) has however maintained silence since CAF’s Disciplinary Committee released the decision early hours of Thursday.

CAF rejected Morocco’s appeal to strip Senegal of the title but sanctioned coach Pape Thiaw with a five-match ban and $100,000 fine for encouraging his players to leave the field after a controversial penalty in stoppage time during the final in Rabat.

Moroccan media criticized the verdict’s severity.

Medias24called it “disproportionate and unfair,” while Le360highlighted the apparent leniency toward Senegal compared to Morocco.

On social media, Moroccan fans expressed outrage: “How can they punish Achraf Hakimi and Ismael Sabari? They were the ones who left the field!” many users queried on social media on Thursday.

The episode left a highly tense atmosphere on social media between Moroccan and Senegalese supporters, marking this final as one of the most controversial in recent AFCON history.

In addition to the five-match ban slammed on Coach Thiaw, CAF also fined Senegal as follows:

– $300,000 for supporters improper conduct;

– $300, 000 for players/staff unsporting behaviour and bringing the game to disrepute and

– $15, 000 for misconduct from the five yellow cards received in the final.

Total fined to be paid by Senegal amounts to

$615,000.

Senegalese Players Iliman Ndiaye & Ismaila Sarr were also suspended for 2 official CAF matches each, for unsporting behaviour towards the referee.

CAF also hammered Morocco with:

– $200, 000 fine on its FA for stadium ball boys inappropriate behaviour;

– $100, 000 fine for improper conduct of players/staff invading RRA;

– $15,000 fine for fans’ use of lasers. Total fine amounts to $315,000

In addition, Morocco Captain, Achraf Hakimi, has been suspended for 2 official CAF matches for unsporting behaviour, one of which is suspended for one year

Similarly, player Ismael Saibari has also been suspended for 3 official CAF matches for unsporting behaviour and fined $100, 000.