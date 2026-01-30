Ondo: INEC to Commence Second Phase of CVR Monday

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will commence the second phase of the nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) on Monday in Ondo State.

This is contained in a statement on Friday in Akure by the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ondo State, Mrs Oluwatoyin Babalola.

Babalola, who said the first phase of the CVR was conducted between August 25 and December 10, 2025, added that a total of 35,040 registrations were recorded during the exercise in the state.

The REC said the second phase was in a bid to address the challenges of long distances to registration centres, difficult terrains, and to ensure that all eligible registrants were adequately captured.

According to her, the commission has approved the rotation of the INEC Voter Enrolment Device (IVED) across the 203 Registration Areas (RAs) within the 18 local government areas (LGAs) in Ondo State.

“The IVED rotation will run for a period of 50 days commencing from February 2 to April 10, 2026, excluding weekends and public holidays.

“A comprehensive IVED rotation schedule has been developed to ensure equitable development across all the LGAs in the state.

“Details of the schedule are available at all LGA offices in the state.

“A summary of activities recorded during the first phase of the CVR conducted in the state from August 25 to December 10, 2025, include 18,311 fresh registrations and 177 Persons With Disabilities (PWD) (new registration).

“We also had 9,501 transfers; 2,399 corrections; 3,784 lost/damaged Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and 1,868 old PVCs collected,” she said.

Babalola, therefore, urged all eligible registrants, particularly those residing in remote and underserved areas, to take advantage of the opportunity by visiting the nearest RA during the scheduled IVED rotations.

“For further enquiries, members of the public are advised to contact their respective LGA INEC offices or the help desk on phone numbers 08061238464, 08034001751, 08068958359,” the REC said. (NAN)

