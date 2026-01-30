Nollywood: NACCIMA Solicits Support for Nigerian Film Industry

The National President, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Engr. Jani Ibrahim, has called for infrastructural support, increased funding and investment in the Nigerian vibrant film industry to unlock its full economic value.

He made the call in his keynote address at the inauguration ceremony of the new National Executive Council (NEC) of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) on Thursday in Abuja.

Ibrahim, who was represented by his Special Adviser on International Relations, Amb. Janet Omoleegho Olisa, noted that Nigeria’s creative sector is still operating far below its potential, adding that “With better structure, stronger institutions, improved access to finance, and effective intellectual property protection, the contribution of the creative industry could double or even triple within a decade.”

“This would mean more jobs, higher export earnings, stronger SMEs, and a more resilient economy. Consider this: Nigeria’s youthful population, with over 70 percent under the age of 35, represents a massive creative and digital advantage.

“Every year, thousands of young Nigerians enter music, film, fashion, content creation, and digital storytelling.

“What they need is not just talent recognition, but systems that allow talent to scale into enterprise. This is where leadership, policy, and partnership become critical,” he said.

According to Ibrahim, the creative industry must be fully recognised as a strategic sector of the economy, deserving of the same attention given to manufacturing, agriculture, and technology.

He noted that “When creatives can access structured financing,when contracts are bankable, and when rights are protected, creativity

becomes investible.

“Second, capacity development must be continuous. As global audiences grow more sophisticated, success will depend not only on creativity but on

professionalism, production standards, digital distribution, data analytics,

and international market compliance.

“Third, export orientation is key. A one trillion-dollar economy cannot be built on domestic consumption alone. Nigerian films, series, and performances already enjoy strong followership across Africa, the diaspora, and global streaming platforms. With the right frameworks, creative exports can become a consistent source of foreign exchange earnings.”

The NACCIMA helmsman emphasized that “This is also where the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) becomes relevant. AfCFTA opens a market of over 1.4 billion people with a combined GDP of more than 3 trillion dollars.

“ The creative industry must be positioned to take advantage of this opportunity by circulating Nigerian content across African borders with fewer barriers and stronger commercial returns,” he said.

He therefore urged the newly inaugurated National Executives of the AGN to see their responsibility as strategic and historic.

“You are not only managing a guild; you are shaping an industry that contributes to employment, youth empowerment, national branding, and economic growth,” he said.

In his inaugural speech, the new AGN president, Abubakar Yakubu, pledged his commitment to an inclusive leadership, fostering productive relationships towards strengthening the guild for enhanced contribution to the Nigerian motion picture industry.

Yakubu, who served as AGN’s General Secretary for over 10 years, said he would use his experience to provide effective leadership and build on the successes recorded by the past administration.

While acknowledging the achievements of the immediate past National Executive Council of the guild, under the presidency of Dr Emeka Rollas(MON), as well as the Board of Trustees, Yakubu solicited the support and cooperation of all members and industry stakeholders as he steers the affairs of Nollywood actors body.

“I stand before you not in celebration of victory, but in humble acceptance of duty.

“I am deeply grateful, profoundly moved, and fully conscious that the mandate entrusted to me is not a privilege to be enjoyed, but a responsibility to be faithfully discharged.

“I thank the members of this great guild who believed in this vision and entrusted me with their hopes for a stronger, fairer, and more united Actors Guild of Nigeria.

“Your confidence humbles me, your trust inspires me, and I give you my solemn assurance that this mandate will be honoured with courage, discipline, transparency, and tireless service.

“Today, we turn the page together and move forward with one shared purpose—the advancement of the Actors Guild of Nigeria,” he said.

Earlier in his welcome address, Chuks Chyke, Chairman of the Organising Committee of the inauguration, lauded the outgoing president for his courage and inclusive leadership style that has stabilised the guild.

According to him, “Your achievement will remain part of the legacy upon which we continue to build.”

While congratulating the new president and his team, Chyke urged them to see their election as a sacred trust and provide inclusive, and visionary leadership.

“Today marks a historical moment in the life of the Actors Guild of Nigeria as we witness the peaceful transition of leadership and the inauguration of a new president and National Executive Council.

“This occasion reflects the strength of our institution, the maturity of our processes, and the unity of our creative family.

“I sincerely commend the immediate past president and executives for their service, sacrifice and dedication; your tenure strengthens the foundation of the guild, expanded our professional relevance and upheld the dignity of the Nigerian actor.”

The chairman urged members of the guild across the country to support and cooperate with the new president and his team to build a stronger, united and globally respected guild.