Njideka Agbo: People Don’t Trust Messaging Anymore; They Trust Systems

Njideka Agbo is an award-winning media strategist and communications consultant whose work sits at the intersection of storytelling, culture, and power. As former Editor-in-Chief of The Guardian Life Magazine, she redefined African lifestyle journalism, transforming the publication into a globally recognised platform for culture, innovation, and social commentary. Over a meteoric rise from intern to editor-in-chief, Agbo led landmark collaborations with Netflix, the United Nations, TikTok, and Black Lives Matter, and steered conversations that went beyond celebrity to interrogate inequality, climate change, youth empowerment, and cultural preservation. Today, through GLANN Media Consult, she advises leading creatives, institutions, and traditional leaders on narrative strategy, bringing a philosophy rooted in framing, credibility, and social impact. Her client portfolio includes Grammy-nominated artist Mr Eazi, entrepreneur Dr. Elizabeth Jack-Rich (CEO, ELIN Group), literary icon Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife.

In 2024, she was named among the 100 Most Inspirational Female Founders, Professionals, and Creators in Africa, and nominated for the prestigious Dele Giwa Prize (Editor of the Year). She has contributed analysis and commentary to international publications including Pan African Review and AllAfrica.

In this interview with Vanessa Obioha, she talks about her career transition and the insights brands need for a successful PR campaign in 2026.

Most journalists move into PR. Did that influence your decision, or was there a personal story?

I didn’t move into public relations because it was the obvious next step; I moved because I became more interested in how institutions shape their stories before engaging with the media, and why some messages resonate while others, equally valid, get lost in translation.

During my master’s programme, I wrote my thesis on framing in communication which examines how meaning is shaped by context, emphasis, and omission. I brought this interest into the newsroom where, as an editor, I constantly interrogated why certain stories landed and others didn’t, and how those frames influenced policy and trust. Often, it wasn’t because they lacked merit, but because they lacked clarity or intent.

PR, for me, was not an exit from journalism; it was a continuation of storytelling, just earlier in the value chain, understanding the strategic side of communication: not just reporting on decisions, but understanding how those decisions are framed by the institutions making them.

What is one misconception journalists have about PR?

That public relations is inherently dishonest. The most effective communications work is anchored in verifiable truth and strategic emphasis.

Yes, PR chooses what to highlight, but journalism does too (through editorial selection). The difference is intent: journalism seeks to inform the public; PR seeks to advance a client’s position. Both require integrity, but they serve different masters.

The ethical question isn’t whether communication frames, it’s whether the frame aligns with truth and behaviour. When communication isn’t supported by action, it fails, and no amount of publicity can compensate. When it is, credibility follows and persuasion becomes unnecessary.

When PR loses sight of the truth, it fails. When journalism loses sight of truth, democracy suffers. That’s the distinction worth preserving.

How has editing Guardian Life influenced your career today?

Editing Guardian Life taught me to think structurally. Beyond storytelling, it required an understanding of audience psychology, cultural timing, and editorial judgement.

It also taught me that silence can be strategic, not to hide the truth, but to avoid adding noise where clarity is needed. You learn quickly that attention is scarce and credibility even more so. Not every story deserves amplification; some require context, while others require refinement before publication. That discernment now underpins how I advise clients: when to speak, what to say, and when to let actions speak louder.

With tech changing how we consume content, how do PR professionals navigate this?

By understanding that technology changes distribution, not meaning. The fundamentals remain.

The mistake is chasing platforms instead of building narratives that can travel across platforms without losing integrity. Narratives must be robust enough to survive fragmentation to hold meaning even when consumed out of sequence or without context.

Publicity is often seen as noise. How do brands move beyond that to real impact?

Noise is what happens when communication is reactive rather than strategic, when brands respond to moments instead of shaping them.

Impact comes from alignment: what a brand says, what it does, and what the audience already believes or needs. When those three meet, communication would not just capture attention, it would build trust. I also believe that brands need to understand that communication is an extension of strategy, not a replacement for it. With this understanding, they move from attention-seeking to trust-building.

What is one key insight brands need when building campaigns for 2026?

People don’t trust messaging anymore; they trust systems. Brands that win will be those that can show consistency over time, not cleverness in moments.

What changes do you see in content and storytelling in 2026?

Less performance, more proof. Storytelling will move away from aspiration and closer to evidence. Audiences want to see how things work, not just how they sound. The most effective storytelling will help audiences make sense of complexity rather than simplifying it.

One mistake brands must avoid this year?

Confusing visibility with credibility. Being seen is easy. Being believed is harder, and I have to add, far more valuable. Brands that chase attention without earning trust may trend briefly, but they won’t endure.

What is the most useful tool for a PR professional today?

Judgement. Specifically, the ability to choose the right frame for the right moment. Tools can amplify messages, but judgment determines whether those messages hold under scrutiny.

How would you define a successful PR campaign?

A successful campaign is one that alters perception in a way that endures beyond the campaign cycle. When the narrative holds under pressure, survives scrutiny, and continues without reinforcement, that is when you know communication has done its work.