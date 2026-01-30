Nigerian Air Force Highlights Operational Strength, Unity at Lagos BASA

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) recently reaffirmed its central role in Nigeria’s security architecture, as senior military leaders converged in Lagos for the Headquarters Logistics Command Base Socio-Cultural Activities (BASA).

BASA is an annual Nigerian Air Force tradition that marks the conclusion of the operational and training year. It serves as a platform to boost morale, celebrate achievements and reinforce unity across commands.

The Lagos event featured award presentations to outstanding personnel, cultural exhibitions, traditional cuisines and attire from across the country, cultural performances, novelty games, and the ceremonial lowering of the National Flag, culminating in the lighting of the bonfire to signal the end of the year’s activities.

Speaking at the event, the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Abubakar Mustapha, described the Air Force as a critical pillar in the nation’s security efforts, noting its growing impact in joint operations with other arms of the Armed Forces and security agencies.

Represented by the Chief Staff Officer, Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Nnamdi Ekwom, the FOC said the NAF has consistently demonstrated operational efficiency and professionalism, particularly through sustained air support and logistics coordination across theatres of operation.

While commending the Logistics Command for its contribution to strengthening operational readiness and national defence objectives, he also urged officers and personnel who received awards at the ceremony to sustain the standards that earned them recognition, stressing that excellence and discipline remain vital to the effectiveness of the Armed Forces.

Beyond operations, he praised the Air Force for fostering unity and cultural integration among its personnel, noting that the colourful cultural displays at the event reflected Nigeria’s diversity and the cohesion within the service.

Earlier, the Air Officer Commanding Logistics Command, Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Suleh, said the command recorded significant milestones over the past year, largely driven by the commitment of its personnel.

According to him, the command strengthened logistics support to ongoing operations while maintaining strong relationships with host communities.