NGF Leads Nigeria in Spearheading First TGL Concept in Africa

*Runsewe says It will revolutionise golf in the country

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF) has taken the leap in making Nigeria the first African country to introduce the Tomorrow Golf League (TGL) concept in the continent.

President of NGF, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, while speaking about the strategic initiatives of the golf federation.

TGL is an innovative new format founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in collaboration with TMRW Sports that blends traditional golf with cutting-edge technology to create a high-energy, fast-paced competition.

Runsewe said the TGL which incorporates advanced golf simulator technology, immersive digital environments and a team-based structure to offer a fresh take on the game will revolutionise golf in Nigeria.

He said the technology about which he was still in the process of engaging partners in the United States to actualise the project, will bring the game into stadiums, save space and increase viewership.

“There is something called Tomorrow Golf League (TGL) being promoted by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. It is like a stadium. When you build it, you can play golf inside a stadium. The idea is like watching Arsenal and Manchester United in a stadium. If you want to play Hole 7, Hole 7 will come and wait for you inside the stadium. I have spoken to two companies in America and they have quickly agreed with me now.

“We are talking now. If it works out fully, Nigeria will be the first TGF in Africa and this week, we will redefine golf on the continent. We are still waiting and between the week, I will get the go ahead. At the end of the day, everybody will be happy they are part of it,” Runsewe stressed with excitement.

He thanked the FCT Minister. Nyesom Wike, of being very supportive of the project and NGF’s programmes, while stating that the golf federation was hoping to invite him to see firsthand the pride of Africa residing in Abuja.

“I wish more governors would tap into these initiatives for golf development in their states. These programmes will define Nigeria’s sporting success in the coming years,” Runsewe said.

Speaking on the programmes of NGF for 2026, Runsewe said the federation was holding talks with a state governor to approve a Governor’s Golf Classic, which will be a professional competition, while afterwards, the federation will seek sponsorship to organise the Nigerian Open and Nigerian Classic in conjunction with and four other companies.

Runsewe, whose indoor facility, Golf and Health Signature, is the custodian of Nigerian golf museum and golf memorabilia, also disclosed that the NGF had received golf clubs, bags and balls to be used for the development of young golfers in the country.