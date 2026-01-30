NCSP Highlights China’s Economic Lessons as Blueprint for Sustainable Enterprise Growth in Nigeria

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Director-General of the Nigeria–China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), Mr. Joseph Tegbe, has emphasised the importance of discipline, scale and long-term thinking as critical pillars for sustainable enterprise development in Nigeria, drawing from China’s national development experience as a practical blueprint for economic growth.

He made the remarks during his presentation titled, “Hacking Your Personal Economic Growth: Lessons from China’s National Development Journey,” delivered at a 3-day capacity-building seminar with the theme “Leveraging Chinese Partnerships to Scale Nigerian Businesses, organised as part of NCSP’s ongoing efforts to promote structured knowledge exchange and enterprise-focused learning.

Speaking at the session, Tegbe noted that China’s economic transformation was not accidental, but the outcome of deliberate policy choices anchored on focus, standardization and consistent execution.

He highlighted China’s pragmatic approach to innovation, observing that many Chinese small and medium enterprises began by adapting existing products, proven business models and imported technologies before introducing incremental improvements.

He emphasised that Chinese enterprises excel by mastering a single product or service, replicating it efficiently, and innovating incrementally based on proven models.

He also underscored the role of collaboration, noting that Chinese businesses frequently grow within industrial clusters that share infrastructure, suppliers and labour, thereby reducing costs and enhancing productivity.

Tegbe drew attention to the centrality of discipline in enterprise growth, describing it as China’s most enduring competitive advantage.

He explained that Chinese entrepreneurs reinvest profits aggressively into machinery, inventory and process efficiency, while maintaining modest lifestyles during early growth phases.

He added that rigorous cost control, accurate financial tracking and a clear understanding of unit economics are essential to sustaining profitability and achieving scale.

He urged Nigerian entrepreneurs to prioritize technical competence, market-driven growth, export readiness, and patient, long-term strategies over short-term hustle.

Tegbe reaffirmed NCSP’s commitment to translating Nigeria–China cooperation into practical outcomes that enhance productivity, enterprise development, and economic self-reliance.