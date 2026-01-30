Mrs Tinubu: Teachers Are Unsung Architects of Great Nations

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has eulogised teachers globally describing them as unsung architects of great nations.

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called on Nigerian teachers to embrace innovation as the Federal Government and state governors unveiled fresh measures to revive the education sector under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Delivering a keynote address at the National Teachers’ Summit 2026, themed “Empowering Teachers; Strengthening the Education System,” held at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, Mrs Tinubu stressed that “meaningful educational and national progress can only be achieved when teachers are adequately equipped, motivated, and supported.”

Citing herself as a former classroom teacher, the First Lady underscored the profession’s enduring influence.

According to her: “Teachers are the quiet architects of great nations, shaping young minds, instilling values, and nurturing hope. I understand firsthand the demands of teaching and the enduring impact of teachers in shaping societies”.

She lauded the Federal Ministry of Education for launching the EduRevamp Portal, a new platform for continuous professional development.

Her words: “I congratulate the Federal Ministry of Education on the launch of the ‘Edu Revamp Portal’, an initiative that will ensure continuous professional development for our teachers. The framework of this initiative will no doubt improve learning outcomes across the country. I say, well done”.

Mrs Tinubu reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to education, noting: “Under the Renewed Hope Agenda of H President Bola Tinubu, education remains an essential pillar of national development… The administration is committed to sustained investment in teachers’ welfare, professional development, and the skills needed to prepare learners for a rapidly changing world.”

In a direct address to the teachers, the First Lady said “to my fellow teachers, I thank you for your hard work, commitment, and dedication. I charge you to continue to pursue excellence, embrace innovation, and uphold integrity as you shape the next generation of leaders.”

On his part, Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, represented by Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, described teachers as “nation builders, character shapers, and custodians of our collective future.

“No education system can rise above the quality, motivation, professionalism, and welfare of its teachers”, Zulum said, noting that teachers serve more than 70 million learners across urban, rural, conflict, riverine and nomadic communities.

He outlined steps taken by governors, including mass recruitment, professional development in literacy, numeracy, STEM and inclusive education, improved wages, rural incentives, promotion reforms and performance rewards.

“These efforts reflect a shared understanding that meaningful education reform begins with placing qualified and motivated teachers in our classrooms,” he said.

Also speaking, Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, announced substantial cash rewards for outstanding teachers and formally unveiled the EduRevamp portal.

“No nation can rise above the quality of its teachers. No reform, no matter how well designed, can succeed unless teachers are empowered, motivated, supported, and respected,” he said.

Alausa explained that after a rigorous, merit-based process, 12 finalists emerged nationwide, each to receive N25 million, while the overall Best Teacher of the Year would earn N50 million.

“This is more than a reward. It is a national signal that teaching is a noble, respected, and valued profession in Nigeria,” he said.

Also, Minister of State for Education, Suwaiba Ahmad, pledged to “restore pride in the teaching profession,” urging educators to seize new opportunities under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Highpoint of the summit was the emergence of Solanke Francis Taiwo from Ogun State as Nigeria’s Overall Best Teacher for 2026, winning N50 million, a two-bedroom flat pledged by Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, and a car donated by Governor Zulum.

The 12 finalists, representing the six ge-opolitical zones across basic and secondary education, each received N25 million, with Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris adding N5 million to their cash prizes.