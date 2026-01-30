MEDA to Create 8,000 Jobs, Boost Agri-food Value Chains

Sunday Ehigiator

Mennonite Economic Development Associates (MEDA) has launched the Resilient and Inclusive Agri-Food Systems Empowering Women and Youth in Nigeria (RISE) project, a five-year initiative aimed at creating 8,000 decent jobs while strengthening key agri-food value chains across Northern Nigeria.

The project, supported by Global Affairs Canada, was officially unveiled yesterday in Abuja and will be implemented in Bauchi, Kaduna and Kano States.

Speaking about the initiative, MEDA Regional Director for West and Central Africa, Diaka Diallo Sall, said “with RISE, we are moving further and deeper,” said.

“The project will strengthen agri-food systems in Bauchi, Kaduna and Kano States, improve resilience to climate and economic shocks, and expand opportunities for smallholder farmers, cooperatives and agribusinesses. Women and youth will remain at the center of this effort; not as beneficiaries, but as leaders and drivers of ecosystem transformation.”

Speaking on Canada’s support for the initiative, Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, His Excellency Pasquale Salvaggio, said agriculture remains a key pillar of Canada–Nigeria development cooperation.

“Canada has been a long-standing and committed partner in Nigeria’s agricultural sector,” he said. “We believe agriculture is not only a powerful engine for economic growth, but also a critical pathway to advancing gender equality and reducing poverty. By empowering women and youth across Nigeria’s agri-food systems, we are helping to create decent jobs, strengthen local economies and build more resilient and sustainable food systems.”