Katsina, Family Homes Funds Partner to Train, Empower Katsina Youths

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Katsina State Government has entered into a partnership with Family Homes Funds to provide vocational skills training and economic empowerment opportunities for youths across the state.

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda disclosed this while receiving a delegation from the Family Homes Funds, Abuja, during a courtesy visit to the Government House, Katsina, Friday as part of the organisation’s ongoing vocational skills training programme in the state.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to youth empowerment, describing skills acquisition and job creation as critical tools for tackling unemployment, poverty and related social challenges.

He commended the Family Homes Funds and the Federal Government for including Katsina State in the initiative, which he described as timely and impactful.

According to him, equipping young people with practical and market-relevant skills would not only improve their livelihoods but also promote social stability and economic growth across communities.

Radda said: “Our administration is fully committed to empowering our youths with practical skills that will make them self-reliant and productive members of society. Programmes like this align perfectly with our vision of building a skilled and empowered population.

“When our youths are trained, equipped and supported, they become agents of development. This partnership is a step in the right direction, and we look forward to expanding such interventions across the state.”

Radda assured the delegation of the state government’s full support to ensure the success and sustainability of the programme, adding that the state remains open to deeper collaboration with federal agencies and development partners.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Mrs Monsurat Muhammed, said the Family Homes Funds was prepared to work closely with the Katsina State Government to train youths in masonry, electrical wiring, tiling, POP design and painting.

She explained that the programme focuses on hands-on training aimed at making beneficiaries self-reliant and economically productive.

She added that upon completion of the training, beneficiaries would be provided with starter packs to enable them commence work immediately, while also being enrolled into the Family Homes Fund database for future engagement and deployment based on their areas of specialisation.

She commended the Katsina State Government for its cooperation and the enabling environment provided, which she said had contributed to the smooth implementation of the programme.

Officials present at the meeting included the Principal Private Secretary to the Governor, Hon. Abdullahi Aliyu Turaji; the Commissioner for Higher and Vocational Education, Hon. Adnan Nahabu; the Commissioner for Lands and Physical Planning, Hon. Faisal Kaita; and other representatives of the Family Homes Fund.