Is ADC Dead On Arrival? Even Atiku’s Boy Decamped

EXPRESSO BY STEVE OSUJI

No Traction Still:

Why is the ADC withering and seeming like it’s dead on arrival? The fanfare with which Mr Peter Obi and key politicians gathered in Enugu to declare for the African Democratic Congress at the end of January had lit up the political arena, giving hope of a tsunami about to wake.

But alas, it has turned out to be a weak spark after all.

Nigerians who had expected a political behemoth rampaging across the country are now wondering what’s going on?

No serious activities are going on in the party so far; no intentional effort to organise and build up structural fortresses across the land for a fledgling organisation.

It’s true that campaigns are yet to start but the party doesn’t inspire confidence in Nigerians who seek a credible and viable alternative to an APC that has failed them woefully over the past decade.

EVEN ATIKU’S SON DECAMPED:

It must have been a sinking feeling for many members when Abba Abubakar the second son of ADC’s kingpin, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar publicly announced his jumping ship to APC.

But Abba didn’t leave without rubbing porridge on the face of his father and his party. He proclaimed to the world that no party can beat President Bola Tinubu in 2027. He has performed great; he has led without nepotism and religious biases, Abba opined about his father’s prime political opponent.

Further, Atiku’s heir, Umar Abubakar remains a member of the PDP and a serving commissioner in Adamawa State under Governor Ahmadu Fintiri. It’s either the twain have no confidence in their father’s politics or they see no hope in his party, ADC.

APC CAPTURE KANO, SQUASH KWANKWASO:

While, no politician of note has as much as strayed into the ADC, just last Monday, (January 26th), Kano State governor, Kabir Abba Yusuf, joined the gravy train to APC leaving his benefactor, Rabiu Kwankwaso and his NNPP in the lurch. Or more appropriately, in the ditch, because the governor didn’t only move house, he literally moved with the house.

Kwankwaso is currently left out there in the harsh, harmattan cold of Kano. Keen political watchers had noted the fissures in Kwankwaso’s NNPP. The kingpin of Kano politics himself was evidently in trouble in the last few weeks, as the APC war machine broke into his Kano fortress. Kwankwaso was a drowning man and desperately sought anchor or even a straw to grasp. ADC looked on morosely as APC conquered Kano and castrated Kwankwaso. It’s a telltale sign that ADC is currently snoozing.

Again, Tuesday, January 27th, Plateau State governor, Caleb Mutfwang joined the APC bandwagon. APC has about 30 governors in its kitty out of 36.

WHY’S NO ONE JOINING ADC?

The most plausible answer is that the party is seen as an ATIKU PARTY. Then the coming of Peter Obi and his OBiDIENTS has further fractured the house into two ideological divides instead of bolstering it. As it stands, ADC can be said to be a two headed animal. It suffers both personality and ideology crises.

The Atiku factor, his obduracy, inflexibility and heedless ambition are pissing off many people many who would have loved to take shelter under the ADC.

Even many in the PDP who know they are nursing a cadaver, would rather be undertakers than join the ADC.

Those who cannot stand Atiku’s undemocratic and authoritarian ways; those who cannot stand his blind ambition; those who think he is insensitive to the feelings of southerners with his born-to-rule posturing. Those who detest his offensive me-or-nobody else traits feel safer within the APC fold.

Peter Obi on the other hand, has done nothing to convince his ardent followers how he would co-habit with Atiku. Most people believe that the primary is already a done deal for Atiku; so what happens to Obi and his massive followers who seek a drastic change from the old order Atiku represents?

WITHOUT AN ARROWHEAD:

When the APC was in formation in early 2013, Muhammadu Buhari was unmistakably the fulcrum and cornerstone of the coalition. He was the pillar around which the party was founded and of course, he was the most viable and most electable. He was therefore, the undisputed candidate.

The primary was a mere formality

Between 2013 up until the election in 2015, the APC rolled out a propaganda machine not known in Nigeria’s political history to whitewash Buhari’s ingrained grimes (including being a coup plotter and a despot) and make him presentable once again to Nigerians and the world.

That was one of the winning formulas that helped the new party to bring down the house of the ruling PDP.

ADC NEEDS AN ARROWHEAD NOW:

Time is running out on ADC. It must stop this charade of insisting on primary as determinant of an arrowhead. Obi has the edge; he has the momentum, he is viable and tested. The party ought to rally round him to face the ruling party next year. This fact needs to be made known today!

Besides, the south should complete its term and southeast ought to be supported to raise a president in order for Nigeria to heal fully, 56 years after the civil war.

LAST LINE:

President Tinubu Stumbles Again

What other sign does the APC need to understand that President Bola Tinubu has lost the capacity to lead Nigeria? The Democratic Party had to force the incumbent, Joe Biden, to stand down in the last US election when it became evident he couldn’t lead anymore.

The APC must do Nigeria the favour and bite the bullet. Tinubu can’t lead Nigeria for another four years. He is too infirm.###