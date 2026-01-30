Impeachment Move against Fubura, Deputy, Self Serving, Say South-South Professional Women

. Ex-Commissioner dispels allegations against Fubara

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The South-South Professional Women Association International (SSPWA) has slammed the impeachment move against Rivers state Governor Siminalayi Fubara by the State House of Assembly, describing it as self serving.

They also claimed the lawmakers insisted on removing the governor from office because he refused to collaborate with them to squander the state’s resources.

This is just as a former two-time Commissioner for Environment in Rivers State, Prof Roseline Konya, has dispelled the allegations levelled against Fubara in the impeachment notice by the State House of Assembly.

SSPWA National President, Dr (Mrs) Constance Mbang, said this at a media parley yesterday in Abuja.

Although the group claimed the lawmakers were demanding N500 billion Constituency Projects, a lawmaker representing Etche Constituency I, Ignatius Obenachi Onwuka, had said what they asked from the governor was N1 billion to each of the 26 lawmakers for the said projects.

Onwuka, who spoke last week at a ward meeting, said the governor had agreed to pay the lawmakers the sum as soon as he returned to office after the declaration of the state of emergency, but reneged.

However, he claimed only N350 million was released to each of the lawmakers, adding that the state government had enough money to meet the lawmakers’ demands, citing that there is over N600 billion lying fallow in the state government’s Account.

“As it stands now, my constituency project is stalled because the N350 million cannot successfully cover the scope of work,” Onwuka stated.

Condemning the move, however, the women professional group said: “As a concerned group we have watched with keen interest the unfolding drama and the recent attempt to impeach the Rivers state governor and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu and cannot continue to keep quiet. We are now ready to speak out and let Nigerians and the whole world know the truth about what the Governor is passing through.

“On the planned impeachment of the Rivers State Governor and his Deputy, we want to inform the whole world that the bottom -line is the refusal of His Excellency Sir Fubara to collaborate with the RSHA to squander the resources of Rivers State. The governor has rather chosen to use Rivers money judiciously for the welfare of the citizens of the state and the provision of basic infrastructure in the state and this the Assembly found as offensive.

“When former Rivers Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd) was in office during the period of emergency rule, The House cajoled Ibas to illegally release the sum of N350 million to each member of the RSHA under the name of “constituency project” and another N100 million to each of them. Ibas also bought brand new Prado Jeep for each of the assembly members. These are facts. The vehicles are being driven around the state by the law makers, who in actual fact are not making any law,” they said.

“On the return of democratic governance after emergency rule, the same law makers approached the Governor, Sir Fubara claiming they have spent N500 billion for constituency projects which they want captured in a new budget but the governor refused on the premise that the current budget by Ibas that was approved by the National Assembly is still running (will run from June 2025 to June 2026), and that a supplementary budget would only be prepared if there is need for any new expenditure item. We all know that even the current Federal Government budget is that of last year and still running.

“Unfortunately, the position of the governor did not seat well with the lawmakers whose only ambition is to milk the state dry in the name of constituency projects. They don’t want to know whether Rivers people are eating or not, they don’t want to know if the people have basic health, education, road, water and other facilities or not. All that matter to the State House of Assembly is bring let’s share. Is that what governance is all about? This is the main reason the House want to impeach Gov Fubara,” the SSPWA further said.

They commended “the gallantry displayed by the Rivers State Chief Judge who rejected an order to set up an impeachment panel. The question is, why will the RSHA want to impeach the Governor and his Deputy at the same time?

“Assuming the governor did wrong, what then is the offense of the Deputy Governor? Why must they go together if not for a hidden agenda?”

Meanwhile, a former two-time Commissioner for Environment in Rivers State, Prof Roseline Konya, has dispelled the allegations levelled against the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara in the impeachment notice by the State House of Assembly.

The Rivers State House of Assembly led by Rt Hon. Martins Amaewhule recently directed the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Simeon Amadi to set up a committee to investigate the governor on allegations bordering on gross misconduct.

Speaking with journalists at a prayer programme tagged: “Ebenezer: Our Hope and Help”, organised by Rivers Women Unite for Sim (RWUS), in Port Harcourt, yesterday, Konya, who is a professor of Toxicology and Pharmacology at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), stated that there are many lies usually told in political circles.

She said: “You know in politics, I have never stood on the ballot box to ask people to vote for me, I have always got appointed. Appointed commissioner many times, but I am telling you that in politics there are many lies that raise their heads. So don’t fear. So long as what they are saying is not correct there will be peace in Rivers State.”

She advised Rivers people, especially women, to be calm and avoid distraction, saying there will be peace at the end of the trouble.

“So, I am telling you that we are going to have development in Rivers State, there will be peace in Rivers State. Don’t you see that God is rising and things are moving even though there are negative angles coming out.

“Everybody should relax. I am not afraid because I believe in Isaiah 41 verse 10. So if you hear trouble, you hear noise, don’t you worry, just relax,” she stated.

President and Founder of When Women Pray International, Apostle Opuaya Agha, on her part, said Rivers State needs divine intervention to solve her problems.

Agha, who spoke from the book of Second Kings Chapter 2, emphasised that Rivers State needs divine intervention.

She said: “The source of this land needs to be healed. After all there are other states in Nigeria. They are doing well but when it comes to Rivers State, we have issues and these issues have been going on for a while.

“If you follow patterns, there is an evil pattern that needs to be broken and so that is why we need prayers.”

She lauded the prayer initiative, adding that women are very important in achieving change. She also used the opportunity to call on women not to rest on their oars in praying for the state.

Pastor Eno Eze, who also led the women in a prayer session, expressed hope that all things will work for the good of Rivers State at the end of the day.

Highpoint of the event was the cutting of a two cakes for the governor and a fresh dawn for the State, respectively.