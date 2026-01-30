HDFA Celebrates 15th Anniversary With Scholarships, N100m Alumni Film Fund

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

High Definition Film Academy (HDFA) has announced a series of initiatives to commemorate its 15th anniversary, unveiling programmes aimed at expanding access to film education and strengthening Nigeria’s creative industry.

The Abuja-based academy, founded in 2011, has trained thousands of actors and filmmakers who now work across film, television and digital media platforms within Nigeria and across Africa.

To celebrate the milestone, HDFA said it would roll out year-long activities focused on talent development, production financing and industry engagement.

A key feature of the anniversary is the award of 15 tuition scholarships to aspiring creatives, an effort the academy said is designed to remove financial barriers and nurture the next generation of filmmakers.

In addition, HDFA unveiled a N100 million Alumni Production Fund to support film projects led by its graduates.

The academy noted that the fund would promote job creation, collaboration and the production of high-quality, commercially viable content by alumni.

The institution also announced the return of its Students Limited Series, a practical training initiative that allows students to gain hands-on experience by working on professionally produced film projects.

Through the programme, students are mentored by industry professionals, while building portfolios that ease their transition into the film industry.

The anniversary celebrations will climax with a grand finale event later in 2026, featuring film screenings, alumni recognition, awards, masterclasses and networking sessions with industry leaders and partners.

The HDFA management said the initiatives go beyond celebration, describing them as part of a broader strategy to build sustainable systems that train talent, finance creativity and create viable career pathways in the film and television industry.

With its production-driven training model and strong alumni network, HDFA said it is positioning the anniversary programme to attract partnerships from government agencies, investors and international organisations interested in youth empowerment and creative industry development.

High Definition Film Academy is a professional acting and filmmaking school based in Abuja, offering hands-on training in acting, directing, cinematography, screenwriting, editing and producing.