FAAN Attains Dual ISO Certifications

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has attained the ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management System) and ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management System) certifications.

The certificates were presented to the Managing Director/Chief Executive, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, at the FAAN’s headquarters in Lagos, marking the culmination of months of dedicated effort, rigorous internal auditing, and organisational improvements.

ISO 9001:2015 is an international standard that shows how an organisation has strong systems in place to consistently deliver quality services, meet customer expectations, and continuously improve how it operates, while ISO 14001:2015 confirms that the organisation manages its activities in an environmentally responsible way by reducing waste and pollution, complying with environmental laws, and promoting sustainable operations.

Granted by MSECB, Canada, the dual certifications confirm that FAAN’s operational and environmental management systems now meet globally recognised standards, placing Nigeria’s airport authority firmly among modern, competitive, and forward-looking airport organisations worldwide.

