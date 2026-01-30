EU Adopts Unified Position Supporting Morocco’s Autonomy Plan for Western Sahara

The European Union has officially adopted a unified position supporting Morocco’s autonomy plan for Western Sahara.,Morocco’s foreign ministry announced in a statement on Thursday.

According, statement, the position was taken during the 15th EU-Morocco Association Council session which concluded on Thursday in Brussels.

The 27 EU member states agreed that “genuine autonomy could be among the most feasible solutions” for the final resolution of the regional dispute.

This position of the 27 EU member States was documented in a joint Communiqué signed by Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Mr. Nasser Bourita and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, at the end of the 15th session of the EU-Morocco Association Council.

“In this joint Communiqué, the EU-27 reiterates the request made by the United Nations Security Council to all parties “to engage in discussions without preconditions and on the basis of the autonomy plan proposed by Morocco in order to reach a definitive political solution.”

“In this context, the EU ;praised; Morocco’s willingness “to clarify how autonomy within the framework of Moroccan sovereignty would be implemented,” according to the joint Communiqué,” the statement said.

The ministry added that “the EU welcomed the adoption of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2797 (2025), which fully supports the efforts of the Secretary-General and his Personal Envoy to facilitate and conduct negotiations based on the autonomy plan proposed by Morocco.”

While many European Union countries have already shown strong support to the Moroccanness of the Sahara and the autonomy plan proposed by Morocco, this new position of the EU marks a fundamental step forward.

It is part of the international momentum generated by His Majesty King Mohammed VI in favor of the Moroccanness of the Sahara and in support of the Autonomy Initiative, which culminated in the adoption of Resolution 2797 by the UN Security Council on October 31, 2025.

The new European position thus reflects the consensus of the 27 EU member States in favor of a definitive resolution of this regional dispute, based on autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty.

This outcome should undoubtedly give new impetus to future bilateral relations and meetings, particularly in view of the upcoming strategic partnership between the two parties.